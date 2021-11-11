Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,849
Total Cases 34,388,579
Today's Fatalities 460
Today's Cases 11,466

News

West London town fights to save popular Indian restaurant

Mumbai Junction that could be bulldozed for dozens of flats. (Image: LDRS)

By: Adam Shaw

RESIDENTS are fighting to save an Indian restaurant that could be bulldozed for dozens of flats.

Developers Fruition Properties hope to build 43 new homes on the site of Mumbai Junction in North West London.

But local campaigners say this will result in the loss of one of the area’s most loved restaurants and an historic 1950s building.

They added the new building’s design will not be in keeping with the surrounding area and, being five-storeys high, would “swamp” neighbouring properties.

Sudbury Court Residents’ Association have urged people to complain about the plans.

It wants to defend the history of the current site, which initially housed the John Lyon pub before being turned into the Indian restaurant.

The group said: “The John Lyon name has historic value, John Lyon founded Harrow School 500 years ago, and his legacy still funds local charitable works such as Sudbury Neighbourhood Centre.

“In the last two decades the John Lyon has changed and adapted to the local population, it is without doubt a place where everyone can go, it therefore contributes to our community cohesion and understanding of each other.

“The loss of this community asset and meeting place within walking distance of over 3,000 plus homes, a large licensed property, would deal a devastating blow to the local community and would force the residents to drive to other destinations much further afield thus reducing active travel in the area.”

It is also critical of the design of the new proposals, describing it as “monolithic” and one that will “tower over its neighbours”.

More than 180 comments opposing the scheme have been lodged on Brent Council’s planning portal.

These cover several issues, including the impact it will have on the local environment, traffic and parking and nearby amenities.

Others have stressed the need to protect one of the area’s “iconic” buildings and suggested replacing it with flats would not be the right move as they would “not blend in” with the landscape.

Fruition Properties and Mumbai Junction have been contacted for comment.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Historians uncover records of 320,000 Punjab soldiers from first world war
PAKISTAN
Pakistan hosts ‘Troika Plus’ conference on Afghanistan
News
India’s Samajwadi Party launches a perfume to woo voters
News
EVERY DAY 11 ASIANS DIE FROM COVID
INDIA
India sends thousands more troops to restive Kashmir
US
US court sentences Indian professional to life for killing family
PAKISTAN
Pakistan Supreme Court slams Imran Khan over 2014 school massacre
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka’s paddy crop slated to drop after chemical fertiliser ban
News
Covid: 5,000 NHS staff could lose their jobs if not vaccinated
News
Bangladesh sentences former chief justice to 11 years in jail
PAKISTAN
Pakistan restores land for Islamabad’s first Hindu temple
UK
UK draft climate deal urges countries to step up climate goals
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Historians uncover records of 320,000 Punjab soldiers from first world…
Oxford Nanopore raises revenue guidance after UAE deal
10 Years of Rockstar: Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Sanjana Sanghi…
Exclusive: Abhimanyu Singh on the success of Sooryavanshi & Annaatthe,…
Pakistan hopes to launch women’s Super League: Ramiz Raja
Pakistan hosts ‘Troika Plus’ conference on Afghanistan
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE