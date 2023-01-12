‘We know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, but India doesn’t know what happens in Pak’: Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed

The actress will soon reunite with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Fawad Khan for Asim Abbasi’s new show that was announced in 2021.

Sanam Saeed (Photo credit: Sanam Saeed/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed, who is best known for playing the role of Kashaf Murtaza in Momina Duraid’s popular show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, also starring Fawad Khan and Mahir Khan, has said in an interview that while several generations in Pakistan grew up on films and content from Bollywood and they know everything about India and its culture, Indians are not as exposed to the art and culture of her country.

“I am more of a Hollywood binge-watcher. But the whole of Pakistan has been raised on Bollywood, from our grandparents to us, we know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor stuff to now Deepika Padukone. We have seen all the generations. We have literally grown-up consuming Bollywood, the song, the dance, the culture, the way they eat, and the way they do puja. We know everything about India. But India doesn’t know what happens in Pakistan,” she said during her interview with Indian Express.

The actress further added, “Kuch bhi nahi pata, hum log kis tarah daal chawal khaate hai, woh andaaz alag hota hai. The way we wear salwar kameez, tie our hair, there are these small differences. We know the difference between what an Indian choti (braid) is, but I don’t think India knows what the Pakistani choti is like. These small nuances are there. When ZEE Zindagi launched, then India saw, ‘Oh this is how they wear their clothes, this is how they interact’, how independent women are here also. That was interesting to see.”

Sanam Saeed’s Zindagi original show Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam won Gold at Promax India awards 2022 and Asian Academy Creative Awards for best anthology. The actress will soon reunite with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Fawad Khan for Asim Abbasi’s new show that was announced in 2021.

