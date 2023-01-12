Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘We know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, but India doesn’t know what happens in Pak’: Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed

The actress will soon reunite with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Fawad Khan for Asim Abbasi’s new show that was announced in 2021.

Sanam Saeed (Photo credit: Sanam Saeed/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Pakistani actress Sanam Saeed, who is best known for playing the role of Kashaf Murtaza in Momina Duraid’s popular show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, also starring Fawad Khan and Mahir Khan, has said in an interview that while several generations in Pakistan grew up on films and content from Bollywood and they know everything about India and its culture, Indians are not as exposed to the art and culture of her country.

“I am more of a Hollywood binge-watcher. But the whole of Pakistan has been raised on Bollywood, from our grandparents to us, we know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor stuff to now Deepika Padukone. We have seen all the generations. We have literally grown-up consuming Bollywood, the song, the dance, the culture, the way they eat, and the way they do puja. We know everything about India. But India doesn’t know what happens in Pakistan,” she said during her interview with Indian Express.

The actress further added, “Kuch bhi nahi pata, hum log kis tarah daal chawal khaate hai, woh andaaz alag hota hai. The way we wear salwar kameez, tie our hair, there are these small differences. We know the difference between what an Indian choti (braid) is, but I don’t think India knows what the Pakistani choti is like. These small nuances are there. When ZEE Zindagi launched, then India saw, ‘Oh this is how they wear their clothes, this is how they interact’, how independent women are here also. That was interesting to see.”

Sanam Saeed’s Zindagi original show Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam won Gold at Promax India awards 2022 and Asian Academy Creative Awards for best anthology. The actress will soon reunite with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Fawad Khan for Asim Abbasi’s new show that was announced in 2021.

Keep visiting this space repeatedly for more updates and reveals from the entertainment world.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt on his cancer diagnosis in 2020: I was alone and suddenly this guy…
Entertainment
EYE SPY: Why gambling on one-hit wonders is risky business
Entertainment
My Top 10-Rajniesh Duggal
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s secret to happiness: Keep your lows to yourself
Entertainment
Lot of hard work has been put into making Pathaan: John Abraham
Entertainment
Hope Shehzada crosses £20 million-mark: Kartik Aaryan
Entertainment
Standing up for talented females
Entertainment
‘We are Indians first,’ Adnan Sami takes a dig at CM Jagan Mohan…
Entertainment
Amrish Puri Death Anniversary: Revisit his iconic dialogues that continue to echo in…
Entertainment
Rock like a homemade hurricane
NEWS
Rihanna congratulates or ignores the team RRR after losing Golden Globes to ‘Naatu…
Entertainment
Both films are different: Santoshi on BO clash between Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW