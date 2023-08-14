Website Logo
  Monday, August 14, 2023
‘We are a new India’: Ricky Kej on recording Indian National Anthem

Kej released a 60-second video on the eve of Independence Day, August 14, as a gift to every Indian around the world.

Ricky Kej (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

By: Mohnish Singh

To commemorate Indian Independence Day 2023, three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej released a teaser of the instrumental rendition of the Indian national anthem with the 100-member British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Taking to Twitter, Ricky shared the video and captioned it, “A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India’s National Anthem and it is spectacular! The “Jaya He” at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer 🙂 I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day – use it, share it, and watch it, but with respect 🙂 It is yours now. Jai Hind. Happy #independenceday #Rickykej @narendramodi.”

This rendition of the Indian National Anthem recorded by the world’s largest Symphony Orchestra at London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios will be released on Independence Day.

Sharing his excitement about the anthem, the Grammy-winning Composer told ANI, “I am feeling huge Pride. We are a new India. We are participating in international decisions like climate change and global economics. In fact, other countries are taking leadership from us. This anthem is a representation of the new India with the largest orchestra of 100 members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to ever record the Indian national anthem.”

This is not Kej’s first performance on this occasion. In 2022, he performed the anthem with 12 refugee singers from India. The singers were from Myanmar, Afghanistan, and Cameron, among other places.

Kej created the definitive version of the anthem by collaborating with the renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London which has added a unique touch.

Eastern Eye

