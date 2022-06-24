Website Logo
  • Friday, June 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Watch: Former ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf now runs second-hand clothes shop in Lahore

Rauf was banned by India’s BCCI in 2016 for five years after its disciplinary committee found him guilty of corrupt practices

Asad Rauf (R) at his shop in Lahore (Photo: Twitter)

By: Pramod Thomas

A former ICC elite panel umpire now runs a second-hand clothes shop in Lahore, Pakistan, and says he has no interest in cricket anymore, media reports said.

Asad Rauf, 66, umpired 170 international games from 2000 to 2013, is now an owner of a shop in Landa Bazaar, Lahore.

“I’ve umpired in so many games all my life, there’s no one left to see now,” Rauf told a Pakistani news channel. “I haven’t been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely.”

Rauf was banned by India’s BCCI in 2016 for five years after its disciplinary committee found him guilty of corrupt practices and bringing the game into disrepute.

He was accused of having accepted expensive gifts from bookies and for his involvement in a match-fixing controversy during IPL 2013.

“I have spent my best time in IPL, apart from these issues that came later on. I had nothing to do with these issues, the allegations came from the BCCI’s side and they took the decision on me themselves,” the veteran umpire was quoted as saying by the broadcaster. 

In 2012, Rauf was also in the news for accusations of sexual exploitation from a Mumbai-based model. The model claimed she had an affair with Rauf that was prolonged because of the latter’s promise of getting married on which he later backed out.

Rauf, who had denied the allegations ten years ago, stood his ground. “Even after the allegations from the girl, I had umpired in the IPL next season,” Rauf said.

According to Rauf, his umpiring career began when the ICC asked the Pakistan Cricket Board to improve the umpiring standards coming from Pakistan by introducing cricketers and educated personnel to the system.

“I have this habit, to be of jolly mood, that the players, even their wives, are always ready to be accompanied by me saying, ‘Asad Bhai, we enjoy your company’,” he told the news channel.

Rauf said that he is not running the shop, which sells clothing and shoes, not to satisfy his own needs but that of his staff.

“I have no greed. I have seen a lot of money, and I have seen the world, with the protocol. One of my sons is a special child. The other one has just come back from the US after completing his graduation. I read the Namaz five times a day. My wife reads the Namaz five times a day,” he was quoted as saying by the channel.

“It is my habit to reach the peak of whatever work I do. I started work as a shopkeeper, I have reached its peak. I played cricket, I reached the peak. And then when I started out as an umpire, I said to myself that I need to reach the peak here as well.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
ECB appoints Muslim inclusion adviser post racism scandal
News
‘He has an impact already’: Eng pacer Broad praises head coach McCullum
INDIA
Virat Kohli on vacation mode on beach ahead of England tour
News
Kane Williamson tests COVID-19 positive, ruled out of second Test against England
News
England captaincy had become unhealthy, says Root
Sports
Merthyr Cricket Club issues apology over racism row
HEADLINE STORY
Australian all-round great Symonds dies in car crash
HEADLINE STORY
Racism in cricket: Lord Patel says some at Yorkshire Club still in denial
Sports
McCullum to turn England Test cricket’s fortunes around
Sports
Pakistan paceman Shaheen returns home ahead of West Indies series
Sports
Sri Lanka cricket stars slam government after deadly unrest
HEADLINE STORY
Gujarat becomes first team to qualify for IPL play-offs
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Amnesty International UK is viewed as ‘white saviour’, ‘colonialist’, ‘middle…
Nigerian politician tries to get a child to UK to…
Decoded: Is Dominic Raab’s Bill of Rights an attack on…
UK unveils new support for Commonwealth LGBT rights campaigners
Health & social care secretary Sajid Javid urges men to…
Murray was ‘angry and upset’ upon learning his mother was…