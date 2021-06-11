Website Logo
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702

CRICKET

Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred

David Warner had £100,000 contract with the Southern Brave. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

By: SattwikBiswal

AUSTRALIA batsman David Warner and allrounder Marcus Stoinis have withdrawn from the inaugural season of The Hundred due to complications related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Both players have been named in Australia’s preliminary squads for the limited-overs tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh, which clash with The Hundred’s July-August window.

“It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of Covid means there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome,” the ECB said in a statement on Thursday (10).

“Replacement overseas players will be signed by Southern Brave, and we look forward to The Hundred showcasing world class cricket this summer.”

Warner and Stoinis had contracts worth £100,000 and £80,000 pounds respectively with the Southern Brave for The Hundred, which is due to begin next month.

The ECB has invested heavily in the competition, which it hopes will attract younger audiences to the sport. Matches will comprise 100 balls per innings with a change of ends after 10 deliveries.

The launch of the inaugural edition was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Root wants England to move forward in positive way after offensive historical tweets
Sports
Warwickshire County to celebrate Pakistan culture at Edgbaston
Sports
England skipper Knight says India are hard to beat
CRICKET
ECB promises ‘appropriate action’ over England players’ tweets
Sports
Hasan Ali, Jayawickrama, Mushfiqur shortlisted for ICC ‘Player of the Month’ award
CRICKET
Morgan, Buttler under investigation for alleged racist remarks
Sports
Australia adds six players to squad for West Indies, Bangladesh tours
CRICKET
Second England player investigated for historical ‘offensive’ social media posts
CRICKET
I have no respect for Oliver Dowden’s comments, says Michael Carberry
Sports
Pay dispute: Sri Lankan cricketers agree to tour England after ban threat
CRICKET
England draw first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s
CRICKET
England suspends Robinson for historic racist, sexist posts
Eastern Eye

Videos

Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…
#WeSupportSamantha trends on Twitter ahead of the release of Samantha…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred
UK to seek exemption for finance firms in London from…
Haseen Dillruba trailer: This Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan…
UK on track to offer over 50s second jab by…
Shahid Kapoor on Dingko Singh’s demise: He will always remain…
White nationalism and Asian hate