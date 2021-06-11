Warner, Stoinis pull out of The Hundred

David Warner had £100,000 contract with the Southern Brave. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

By: SattwikBiswal

AUSTRALIA batsman David Warner and allrounder Marcus Stoinis have withdrawn from the inaugural season of The Hundred due to complications related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

Both players have been named in Australia’s preliminary squads for the limited-overs tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh, which clash with The Hundred’s July-August window.

“It is obviously disappointing to lose players with the ability of David and Marcus, but the realities of Covid means there are practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome,” the ECB said in a statement on Thursday (10).

“Replacement overseas players will be signed by Southern Brave, and we look forward to The Hundred showcasing world class cricket this summer.”

Warner and Stoinis had contracts worth £100,000 and £80,000 pounds respectively with the Southern Brave for The Hundred, which is due to begin next month.

The ECB has invested heavily in the competition, which it hopes will attract younger audiences to the sport. Matches will comprise 100 balls per innings with a change of ends after 10 deliveries.

The launch of the inaugural edition was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.