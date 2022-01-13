Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 13, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 485,035
Total Cases 36,317,927
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 2,47,417
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 485,035
Total Cases 36,317,927
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 2,47,417

Entertainment

Voot announces content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu

Anupriya Goenka in Panchali (Photo credit: Voot)

By: Mohnish Singh

Viacom18’s and India’s leading advertising-led video-on-demand platform, Voot today announced a content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu.

As a part of the partnership, Voot will now be home to 100 action-packed shows from the Ullu library for the audiences to binge on.

As a part of the three-year digital exclusive deal, Voot will get access to popular original shows from the Ullu library across thriller, crime, horror, and comedy genres in different languages. Headlined by popular faces such as Raqesh Bapat, Hina Khan, Sharib Hashmi, Rohit Roy, Sharad Malhotra, Anupriya Goenka, Iqbal Khan, Tanushree Dutta, Ashmit Patel, Hiten Tejwani, Minissha Lamba, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, among others, audiences will be able to watch content for free on Voot, starting 14th January 2022.

To kickstart this partnership, Voot will drop 10 binge-worthy titles in January 2022 on the platform like Tandoor, Assi Nabbe Pure Sau, Panchali, and Cyanide, which will be available from 14th January while others like Peshawar, Paper, The Bull of Dalal Street, Tadap, and Pratiksha will be available to stream from 21st January 2022 onwards.

Speaking on the partnership, Chanpreet Arora, Head – AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, “As a mass entertainment platform, Voot has consistently been ahead of the game in providing viewers with an entertaining and engaging content experience. Our partnership with Ullu will help us to widen our content library and meet the ever-growing demands of our viewers. This partnership gives us access to quality content across genres and languages and is a step forward in cementing Voot’s leadership in the AVOD ecosystem. We look forward to closely working with the team at Ullu to explore and deepen this existing relationship.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ullu’s CEO & Founder, Vibhu Agarwal said, “It has always been our intent to make our content widely accessible and available. Our partnership with Voot provides us with an excellent opportunity to do so. Most of our Ullu Originals have a binge factor and it matches the consumption pattern of binge-watching on Voot. We are sure that Voot viewers will certainly benefit from this association as it offers them content that is fresh and exciting. We look forward to exploring more possibilities to make this collaboration as successful as possible.”

In a bid to break barriers we offer content in a viewer’s preference of language, the shows will be available in multiple vernaculars such as Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, English amongst others.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INTERVIEWS
“When I started working on Haseen Dillruba, I was a bit nervous,” says filmmaker Vinil…
TOP LISTS
5 reasons why Voot Select’s latest streaming show ‘Ranjish Hi Sahi’ is an unmissable watch
INTERVIEWS
“What I always wanted to do was to work in films,” says producer Shwetaabh Singh
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation in the ICU
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi to star in Selfiee
Entertainment
Ali Fazal drops his character poster from Kenneth Branagh’s crime thriller Death on the Nile
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer of Subhash Ghai’s 36 Farmhouse
TOP LISTS
Here’re some of the most promising young actors set to rule 2022 with…
Entertainment
“She’s unlike anyone I know or have even heard of:” Shefali Shah on…
HEADLINE STORY
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital after testing Covid-19 positive
Entertainment
I couldn’t imagine doing Chhorii sequel with any other actor than Nushrratt Bharuccha,”…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s first look from his next Vikram Vedha out
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
US Congress panel clears Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as…
“When I started working on Haseen Dillruba, I was a…
5 reasons why Voot Select’s latest streaming show ‘Ranjish Hi…
Voot announces content partnership with on-demand streaming platform Ullu
INDER PAUL SANDHU MAKES A BIG MOVE
Secrets of sticking to new year health goals
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE