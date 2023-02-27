Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri dedicates latest award for The Kashmir Files to martyr Sanjay Sharma

The Kashmir Files by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tells a heart-wrenching tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri & Pallavi Joshi

By: Mohnish Singh

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s highly acclaimed film The Kashmir Files (2022) garnered love across the world last year and even after one year of its release, the film is getting applauded for its amazing filmography and incredible performances.

This time, The Kashmir Files won accolades at Zee Cine Awards 2023 for Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor & Best Actor in Negative Role awards.

Taking to social media, Vivek Agnihotri shows gratitude as he writes: “ANNOUNCEMENT & GRATITUDE: People’s film The Kashmir Files won Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor & Best Actor in Negative Role awards at Zee Cine Awards 2023. We dedicate this award to martyr Sanjay Sharma who sacrificed his life to religious terrorism yesterday in Kashmir.”

ANNOUNCEMENT & GRATITUDE: People’s film #TheKashmirFiles won Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor & Best Actor in Negative role awards at #ZeeCineAwards2023 “We dedicate this award to martyr Sanjay Sharma who sacrificed his life to religious terrorism yesterday in Kashmir.” pic.twitter.com/2qNvtl0hdm — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 27, 2023

The Kashmir Files by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tells a heart-wrenching tale that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community in 1990.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for ‘The Vaccine War’.

The shoot of the much-awaited has already begun and the audience is not able to hold the excitement to know more about the project.

The Kashmir Files is produced by Pallavi Joshi, in association with Zee studios. Its a Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial.