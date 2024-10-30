  • Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Virgin Atlantic adds second daily London-Mumbai flight

By: EasternEye

VIRGIN Atlantic has launched its second daily direct service from London Heathrow to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, effective from October 27, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The new service is operated with Virgin Atlantic’s Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, configured with three cabin classes: upper, premium, and economy.

With this addition, Virgin Atlantic has doubled its capacity on the London-Mumbai route to meet the increasing demand for premium travel between the two cities, it said.

The airline’s total India operations now include five daily flights: two each from Delhi and Mumbai, and one from Bengaluru.

“India presents a tremendous opportunity for us, thanks to its dynamic and rapidly growing economy. Mumbai is an essential market for Virgin Atlantic, and we’ve witnessed significant demand for premium travel experiences on this route,” said Shivani Singh Deo, Virgin Atlantic’s country manager.

Virgin Atlantic will complete 25 years of operations in India next year, and the addition of this second daily service reflects its commitment to offering enhanced connectivity and service for its customers in the country, she added.

Virgin Atlantic further stated that India has become its largest growth market outside the United States, underscoring the region’s importance to the airline’s global plans.

The airline anticipates operating close to 1 million seats in India by 2025.

