Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

London-Mumbai Virgin Atlantic flight diverted, passengers stranded for over 40 hours

The flight made an unscheduled landing at Diyarbakır Airport in Turkey at around 5:00pm BST due to a medical emergency on board.

Virgin-Atlantic-iStock

The flight departed from London Heathrow at 11:40am BST on 2 April and was scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at 8:10pm BST. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 04, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

PASSENGERS on Virgin Atlantic flight VS358 from London Heathrow to Mumbai faced significant delays—now over 40 hours—after the aircraft was diverted to Turkey due to a medical emergency, followed by technical inspections.

Passengers have criticised the airline for leaving them in “awful” conditions for two days at an airport with limited facilities.

Stranded passengers and their family members have turned to social media to highlight the issues they are facing.

Many reported that only one toilet was available over 250 passengers while they waited at the airport. A passenger told news agency PTI that no blankets were provided despite the single-digit temperatures.

The flight departed from London Heathrow at 11:40am BST on 2 April and was scheduled to arrive in Mumbai at 8:10pm BST. However, the flight made an unscheduled landing at Diyarbakır Airport in Turkey at around 5:00pm BST due to a medical emergency on board.

Responding to an Eastern Eye query about the situation, a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said the flight landed at Diyarbakır Airport in Turkey at 15:55 UTC on 2 April, where "a severely unwell passenger left the plane and was assisted by local medical authorities."

Following the medical diversion, the aircraft underwent technical inspections, leading to the cancellation of the flight.

The spokesperson stated, "The safety and security of our customers and crew remains our highest priority, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

They added that engineers were continuing their assessments and that "we are actively exploring all options, including, if required, an alternative aircraft into a nearby airport to ensure customers reach Mumbai on Friday."

Virgin Atlantic confirmed that affected passengers were provided with overnight hotel accommodation and refreshments while awaiting further updates.

"We will keep all customers informed as soon as new updates become available," the airline said.

Passengers seeking information on compensation and expense reimbursements were directed to Virgin Atlantic’s website: help.virginatlantic.com.

london heathrowlondon-mumbai virgin atlanticlondon-mumbai virgin atlantic flightlondon-mumbai virgin atlantic flight delayedlondon-mumbai virgin atlantic flight divertedlondon-mumbai virgin atlantic flight statusmumbaiturkeyvirgin atlanticvirgin atlantic flightmedical emergencydiyarbakır airport

Related News

Russell brand
UK

Russell Brand faces rape and sexual assault charges involving 4 women

British Museum exhibition explores Hindu, Jain and Buddhist traditions
Art & Culture

British Museum exhibition explores Hindu, Jain and Buddhist traditions

Mahesh Kale
Art & Culture

Classical maestro Mahesh Kale takes his unique brand of Hindustani music global

Aakash Odedra’s new show 'Songs of the Bulbul' begins UK tour
Art & Culture

Aakash Odedra’s new show 'Songs of the Bulbul' begins UK tour

More For You

INSET Mr Bates vs The Post Office
The ITV drama 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office'

Drama on Post Office scandal leads Bafta nods with six nominations

HIT ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office,based on the Horizon scandal, secured six nominations in various categories in the Bafta TV Awards announced last Thursday (27).

The 2024 series, which told the story of the Post Office scandal, that led to legal reform, won major nominations including best actress for Monica Dolan and lead actor for Toby Jones.

Keep ReadingShow less
snowstorm across England

The sunshine might soon be swapped for snowflakes in several regions

Getty

Weather forecast warns of mid-April snowstorm across England

After enjoying the sunniest March on record, Britain is in for an unexpected turn in the weather this April, with forecasts pointing to a blast of wintry conditions. According to weather maps from WX Charts, snow could make a widespread return across England and Wales in mid-April, accompanied by a sharp dip in temperatures.

While spring is officially underway and warmer days have given a welcome taste of summer ahead, it seems the sunshine might soon be swapped for snowflakes in several regions. This sudden change could temporarily put a stop to the dry and sunny spell many have enjoyed so far this month.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Staff sickness still high at Birmingham hospitals'

The report said an action plan has been developed and was now in place to try to tackle the issues causing the sickness absences.

'Staff sickness still high at Birmingham hospitals'

Gurdip Thandi

CONCERNS remain about the high level of sickness suffered among staff at hospitals in Birmingham.

Bosses at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said they “need to do a lot more” in terms of bringing sick levels down and looking at their existing measures to see how effective they are.

Keep ReadingShow less
Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India relations

Catherine West, Wes Streeting and Seema Malhotra

Streeting: Health deal signals new era in UK-India relations

THE recent UK–India health and life sciences agreement will strengthen cooperation on healthcare innovation and security in both countries, health secretary Wes Streeting said.

He also paid tribute to British Asians, saying the communities were pivotal in the growth of the NHS since its inception in 1948.

Keep ReadingShow less
british-muslims

The initiative aims to track incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, and provide better victim support.

iStock)

Government announces fund to combat anti-Muslim hate

THE UK government has announced a new fund to monitor anti-Muslim hate and support victims, with applications opening on 7 April.

The initiative aims to track incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, and provide better victim support.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc