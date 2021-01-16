Vijay Sethupathi to star in a silent film titled Gandhi Talks - EasternEye
Trending Now

Vijay Sethupathi to star in a silent film titled Gandhi Talks


Vijay Sethupathi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Vijay Sethupathi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Vijay Sethupathi is one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry, and now, he is all set to enter Bollywood with some interesting Hindi films. A few days ago, it was announced that he will be seen in Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and there have been reports of him starring in Sriram Raghavan’s next alongside Katrina Kaif.

Today, on Sethupathi’s birthday, it has been revealed that he will be starring in a silent Hindi film titled Gandhi Talks which will be directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

While talking to ETimes, the actor stated, “I have been experimenting with different characters throughout my career, and when this silent film came my way I knew I had to take up this challenge. Kishor sir has a fantastic story and script in place. I know this project will surely be an outstanding one. Gandhiji’s thoughts are more important and valid than his picture in the Indian rupee period.”



Talking about why he roped in Vijay Sethupathi for the film, Belekar said, “This project has been close to my heart and when the actor playing the part relates to the idea and the emotional graph, it turns out to be a boon for the director. Every director looks for certain characteristics in his actor when he approaches them for a part. Initially, I was planning to cast a Bollywood actor, but when I extended my search to the regional cinema, I came across Vijay Sethupathi.”

“I watched his impeccable performances in Tamil films and his acting prowess left me mesmerised. He is not only brilliant; he is also a gutsy actor, who is not worried about his image or stardom. His acting skills, style statement, and vocal dynamism are stupendous and that’s when I felt I have found my lead star. He is not only prodigious in his work, but also down-to-earth. I am really excited to work with Vijay, who understands my vision and approach towards the film; I want to start work on my dream project as soon as possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, currently, Vijay Sethupathi is busy celebrating the success of his recently released film Master.










Most Popular

Passenger flights from UK to India resume after 16 days

Sri Lanka will try to stay positive after defeat, says Karunaratne

Trailer of Rishab Shetty’s Hero is gruesome and quirky

Bairstow says IPL experience key to ace Sri Lanka spin test

How councils are stepping up Covid community testing



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×