Vijay Sethupathi to star in a silent film titled Gandhi Talks

By Murtuza Iqbal







Vijay Sethupathi is one of the biggest names in the Tamil film industry, and now, he is all set to enter Bollywood with some interesting Hindi films. A few days ago, it was announced that he will be seen in Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar and there have been reports of him starring in Sriram Raghavan’s next alongside Katrina Kaif.

Today, on Sethupathi’s birthday, it has been revealed that he will be starring in a silent Hindi film titled Gandhi Talks which will be directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar.

While talking to ETimes, the actor stated, “I have been experimenting with different characters throughout my career, and when this silent film came my way I knew I had to take up this challenge. Kishor sir has a fantastic story and script in place. I know this project will surely be an outstanding one. Gandhiji’s thoughts are more important and valid than his picture in the Indian rupee period.”







Talking about why he roped in Vijay Sethupathi for the film, Belekar said, “This project has been close to my heart and when the actor playing the part relates to the idea and the emotional graph, it turns out to be a boon for the director. Every director looks for certain characteristics in his actor when he approaches them for a part. Initially, I was planning to cast a Bollywood actor, but when I extended my search to the regional cinema, I came across Vijay Sethupathi.”

“I watched his impeccable performances in Tamil films and his acting prowess left me mesmerised. He is not only brilliant; he is also a gutsy actor, who is not worried about his image or stardom. His acting skills, style statement, and vocal dynamism are stupendous and that’s when I felt I have found my lead star. He is not only prodigious in his work, but also down-to-earth. I am really excited to work with Vijay, who understands my vision and approach towards the film; I want to start work on my dream project as soon as possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, currently, Vijay Sethupathi is busy celebrating the success of his recently released film Master.












