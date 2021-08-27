Website Logo
  • Friday, August 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658

Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie titled Michael

Vijay Sethupathi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Vijay Sethupathi is surely on a roll. He already has many films lined up, and on Friday (27), one more film of the actor has been announced.

Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan have teamed up for a movie titled Michael which will be directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP.

Jeyakodi took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted, “A wise man once said., மனிதன் இயல்பாகவே அன்பை விரும்பும் சாதுவான  பிராணி அல்ல. எப்போது வேண்டுமானாலும் தாக்கப்படுவோமென எதிர்பார்த்து திருப்பி அடிக்கத் தயாராவே இருக்கக் கூடிய மூர்க்கமான மிருகம். (Man is not a meek animal who naturally loves love. A ferocious beast that is always ready to strike back in anticipation of being attacked). Here is the Title Poster of my Next #MICHAELFisted @VijaySethuOffl @sundeepkishan.”

Sundeep Kishan will be seen playing the lead role in the movie and Vijay Sethupathi will portray a special role. Michael will be a pan-India film and will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Talking about other films of Sethupathi, the actor will be seen in movies like Annabelle Sethupathi, Tughlaq Durbar, 19(1)(a), Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Viduthalai, Vikram, Gandhi Talks, and Mumbaikar.

On Friday (27), Sethupathi also announced that his movie Tughlaq Durbar will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

Meanwhile, apart from Michael, Sundeep Kishan has films like Gully Rowdy, Kasada Thapara, and Vivaha Bhojanambu lined up.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard transferred; reportedly earned a whopping amount annually
Entertainment
Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on Mimi: Thank you for all the love, appreciation and validation that somewhere…
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight
Entertainment
Indian adaptation of French series Call My Agent headed to Netflix
Entertainment
Here’s what led Tara Sutaria to nod a no to Kartik Aaryan’s Freddy
Entertainment
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu to co-author children book series
Entertainment
Neena Gupta joins Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher on the cast…
Entertainment
Chehre movie review: An average thriller with top-notch performances by Amitabh Bachchan and…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Annabelle Sethupathi to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Exclusive! Chehre actress Krystle D’Souza: Television actors come with a lot of experience
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Britain to end Afghan evacuations in ‘matter of hours’
Huddersfield man gets 12 years in jail for child sex…
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie…
#PositiveTwitterDay – a day to think before you tweet
How to disagree on Positive Twitter Day
New Zealand call up Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh