Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie titled Michael

Vijay Sethupathi (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Vijay Sethupathi is surely on a roll. He already has many films lined up, and on Friday (27), one more film of the actor has been announced.

Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan have teamed up for a movie titled Michael which will be directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi and produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP.

Jeyakodi took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted, “A wise man once said., மனிதன் இயல்பாகவே அன்பை விரும்பும் சாதுவான பிராணி அல்ல. எப்போது வேண்டுமானாலும் தாக்கப்படுவோமென எதிர்பார்த்து திருப்பி அடிக்கத் தயாராவே இருக்கக் கூடிய மூர்க்கமான மிருகம். (Man is not a meek animal who naturally loves love. A ferocious beast that is always ready to strike back in anticipation of being attacked). Here is the Title Poster of my Next #MICHAELFisted @VijaySethuOffl @sundeepkishan.”

Sundeep Kishan will be seen playing the lead role in the movie and Vijay Sethupathi will portray a special role. Michael will be a pan-India film and will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Talking about other films of Sethupathi, the actor will be seen in movies like Annabelle Sethupathi, Tughlaq Durbar, 19(1)(a), Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Viduthalai, Vikram, Gandhi Talks, and Mumbaikar.

On Friday (27), Sethupathi also announced that his movie Tughlaq Durbar will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix.

Meanwhile, apart from Michael, Sundeep Kishan has films like Gully Rowdy, Kasada Thapara, and Vivaha Bhojanambu lined up.