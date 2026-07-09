Highlights

Jana Nayagan will release worldwide on July 24 after a seven-month delay.

The Vijay-starrer became embroiled in a prolonged certification dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film also faced a major piracy leak before several arrests were made.

Vijay's long-delayed political action drama Jana Nayagan is finally set to reach cinemas after overcoming months of setbacks that threatened its release. The film, expected to be the actor-politician's final screen appearance before focusing on public office, will open worldwide on July 24 following a lengthy certification dispute, legal proceedings and a large-scale piracy leak.

The release brings an end to one of the most closely watched journeys to the big screen for a Tamil film in recent years.

Why was Jana Nayagan delayed?

Originally scheduled for release on January 9 to coincide with Pongal, Jana Nayagan was submitted to the CBFC in December 2025 for certification.

An examining committee initially recommended a U/A 16+ certificate subject to certain edits. After the filmmakers made the requested changes and resubmitted the film, the certification process stalled when the CBFC referred it to a revising committee just days before its planned release.

The producers challenged the decision in the Madras High Court. Although a single judge directed the CBFC to issue a U/A 16+ certificate, the order was later overturned by a division bench, which sent the matter back for fresh consideration. The filmmakers eventually withdrew their petition, and the film was later cleared with an A certificate.

Piracy created another obstacle

While the certification issue remained unresolved, Jana Nayagan suffered another setback when a pirated copy of the entire film surfaced online.

The leaked version spread across messaging apps, social media platforms and torrent websites before authorities intervened. Tamil Nadu Police arrested several people, including a freelance film editor, in connection with the leak.

During court proceedings, prosecutors said the pirated version had been viewed by nearly 12 million people before access was blocked.

A pivotal film in Vijay's career

Jana Nayagan has attracted considerable attention because it is expected to mark Vijay's final film before he devotes himself to politics.

The project was originally intended to release ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Instead, it will now arrive after Vijay has assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain and Nassar, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.