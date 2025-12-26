Vijay fans pack airports as they rush to Malaysia for 'Jana Nayagan' audio launch

Highlights

Flight prices from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur surge by up to 40pc as one lakh fans expected for December 27 event.

Malaysian authorities ban political merchandise and speeches following tragic stampede at recent TVK rally that killed 41.

Ten-hour tribute concert with Anirudh Ravichander and over 30 performers to celebrate Vijay's three-decade cinema career.

Airports across Chennai and Kuala Lumpur are witnessing unprecedented crowds as thousands of Vijay fans travel to Malaysia for the grand audio launch of his purported final film, Jana Nayagan, scheduled for December (27) at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Videos and photos circulating on social media show packed terminals with fans filling flights bound for Kuala Lumpur. The senior manager operations at Divo Movies in Chennai described the surge as "completely unplanned," noting that flights to the Malaysian capital are "exclusively filled with Thalapathy Vijay fans."

Nirmala, a devoted Vijay fan from New Jersey, USA, told The Federal "My friends from across the globe will plan to meet in KL for the Thalapathy festival. I came via three international airports, all three filled with Thalapathy fans. Even though it's such a massive stadium, tickets are completely sold out. Usually, Vijay fans travel to Chennai for events, but this time, everyone is heading to Malaysia."

Sugumar Srinivasan of a cinema club revealed fans are travelling from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Europe, with around one lakh people expected overall. Organisers project up to 90,000 attendees at the venue, with tickets across multiple tiers largely sold out.

Event organiser Datuk Abdul Malik Dashtigeer emphasised the occasion will remain "solely an entertainment event" Instagram / kvn.productions

Flight demand, particularly from Chennai to Kuala Lumpur, has caused prices to rise sharply, with reports indicating up to 40 per cent hikes on peak dates around December 26-28.

The influx is expected to boost Malaysian hotels, local transport, food services and attractions like Batu Caves and Genting Highlands, aligning with preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

Event and restrictions

The event, dubbed "Thalapathy Thiruvizha," will feature a tribute concert celebrating Vijay's career, followed by the audio launch of Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. According to reports, leading stars Dhanush and Simbu are likely to participate.

Following a tragic stampede at a recent TVK rally in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, that claimed 41 lives, Malaysian authorities have imposed strict safety guidelines.

The Royal Malaysia Police have explicitly banned political speeches, slogans, banners, symbols and materials at the venue. Merchandise associated with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, including items displaying red and yellow colours, is prohibited.

Event organiser Datuk Abdul Malik Dashtigeer emphasised the occasion will remain "solely an entertainment event," focused on Vijay's cinematic legacy.

As the Tamil superstar's supposed last film before entering full-time politics, the 10-hour celebration will honour his three-decade career. Jana Nayagan, starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, releases January 9, 2026.