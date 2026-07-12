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15 Indian tourists die after speedboat capsizes off Vietnam island

There were 36 people on board, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members. Twenty-one people were rescued.

Vietnam

Ambulances line up on a pier to help victims of a boating accident after a tourist vessel capsized off Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam's An Giang Province on July 11, 2026.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Jul 12, 2026
Eastern Eye

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FIFTEEN Indian tourists were killed after the speedboat they were travelling in capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said.

There were 36 people on board, including 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members. Twenty-one people were rescued.

The tourists were reportedly returning from an island trip when the speedboat capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai, an island in the An Thoi archipelago off the coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnamese news portal VN Express International reported.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a major tourist destination known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions.

According to the report, nearby tourist boats rushed to pull passengers from the water before border guards, the navy, the coast guard and other forces joined the search-and-rescue operation.

It also quoted eyewitnesses as saying some passengers were trapped inside the overturned boat, making the rescue operation difficult.

The bodies of all 15 deceased tourists have been recovered, according to local media reports.

Of the victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three were from Andhra Pradesh and two were from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the Indian Embassy on X.

"A big wave hit us, 20 people came out of it, and the balance members got stuck,” survivor Nirmal Kumar told PTI Videos.

“It's a closed boat. Since we were on the front, we (Kumar and a friend) managed to survive. Others who were behind got stuck. The boat authorities maintained proper safety measures," he said.

Television footage aired by Vietnamese media showed rough seas and strong winds as rescue teams threw life buoys to people in the water, AP news agency reported. Jet skis were used to ferry survivors to shore, where bystanders administered first aid to some of the victims, it said.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

According to AP, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident and directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable. He also asked officials to review waterway and maritime safety measures in the area of the accident and other similar locations, the news agency reported.

The Indian Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam are providing all possible assistance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

“Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam,” PM Modi said.

“My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors. Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities,” he added.

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