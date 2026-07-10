India files charges against Lashkar founder for Kashmir attack

“The knowledge, skills and capabilities developed through the project are expected to support future high-speed rail corridors across the country,” the government’s plan reads.

The first 508-km line is being built along its west coast, the Mumbai– Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

“A considerable amount of work on the entire corridor has already been completed,” Dharmendra Tewari, Indian Railways additional director general, said.

“The first section of the bullet train will be operational in 2027, between the cities of Surat and Vapi,” he added.

Surat, the global diamond cutting centre, and Vapi, known for its chemical and manufacturing industries, are about 100 km apart.

The project has been a long time coming, mired in cost overruns and delays.

Narendra Modi and then Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (right) in front of a shinkansen train in Kobe in 2016 JIJI Press/ AFP/Getty images

The much-vaunted project, using Japanese “Shinkansen” technology, was launched in 2017 by then-Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe – and was originally planned to be completed by 2023.

Abe’s protege and current prime minister Sanae Takaichi was in India for a three-day visit last Wednesday (1).

The government says the project will cost $17 billion (£12.71bn), funded by an 81 per cent loan from Tokyo, via the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). But some Indian media reports say the sizeable delays, as well as higher land acquisition costs, could push that price tag up considerably.

India’s railways have come a long way since the first passenger steam train puffed out in 1853 from what is today Mumbai.

New Delhi has pumped billions of dollars into overhauling creaking colonialera infrastructure – rolling out higherspeed trains, modernising stations, and tackling its once-woeful safety record.

It has one of the world’s longest rail networks – carrying 7.41 billion passengers last year, and 1.67 billion tonnes of freight – with around 85,000km now capable of speeds of 110km per hour and above, around 80 per cent of its total lines. Its domestically designed Vande Bharat – or “Salute to India” trains – can reach 180kph, and carried nearly 40 million passengers last year.

But its bullet train – with a design speed of 350kph and an operational speed of 320kmph – is its flagship.

When completed, the government says it will slash travel times between Mumbai, home to 22 million people, and Ahmedabad, the key city in Modi’s home state of Gujarat.

A passenger train rides past an under-construction section of the project at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad Shammi Mehra/ AFP/Getty images

The journey is expected to take just under two hours, compared with the current six hours by existing rail routes, or the four to five hours by air, including airport procedures.

Officials say it will be complete by the end of 2028 – in time for Ahmedabad to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games – an event seen as a stepping stone towards India’s ambition to host the 2036 Olympics.

The bullet train route has needed some impressive feats of engineering, with a 21-km-long tunnel that goes through mountains, while it also includes the county’s first undersea rail tunnel, which is yet to be completed. The bullet train is a key project of Modi, who promised a high-speed train network when he was first elected prime minister in 2014. India hopes the project will gather momentum, floating ambitious proposals for seven high-speed rail corridors spanning 4,000km.

“These corridors will integrate key cities and regions, facilitate efficient movement of people, and support economic interaction across states,” the government said in a June briefing note.

The proposed network would include an east-west route linking New Delhi to Varanasi - Modi’s parliamentary constituency and one of the holiest sites for Hindus – and the strategic city of Siliguri, which connects the northeastern states with the rest of the country.

A second network, running roughly north to south from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, would then cross the country to the southeast, linking the tech hub cities of Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

India’s government calls the planned routes “growth connectors” but for now those remain plans on paper only, without a timeline.