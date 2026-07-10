Noskova stuns Kostyuk to reach maiden Wimbledon final

Linda Noskova defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final.

The 21-year-old has won 11 of her 12 grass-court matches this season, including the Berlin title.

Noskova will face fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in Saturday's Wimbledon final.

Wimbledon finalist Linda Noskova said her strong run of grass-court form has "come out of nowhere" after she beat Marta Kostyuk in the biggest match of her career on Thursday.

The 21-year-old will face fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in Saturday's final, after swatting aside Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court in her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Noskova also clinched her second WTA title last month on grass in Berlin and has now won 11 of 12 matches on the surface this season.

"It always comes out of nowhere, I guess," said ninth seed Noskova, who failed to reach a semi-final during the clay-court season and crashed out in the French Open first round.

"You can't really plan your success or good times. If I could do it, I would definitely be planning it on every Grand Slam.

"But after Roland Garros I was very mentally tired because the clay season was long for me.

"I've had a lot of good matches, a lot of great tournaments, but the French Open was a disaster for me. I had to restart, reset, focus on just enjoying the time on court. This is where it got me."

Noskova will take on good friend Muchova for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The duo teamed up in the women's doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing in the bronze-medal match.

"I couldn't really believe it, I guess," Noskova said of reaching a Slam final.

"You always want to be in those moments. You always want to win these big matches. But when it actually happens, you don't know how to react or kind of realise it."

(AFP)