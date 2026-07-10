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Noskova stuns Kostyuk to reach maiden Wimbledon final

The Czech ninth seed will face compatriot Karolina Muchova after extending her remarkable grass-court run with a straight-sets semi-final victory.

Linda Noskova

Linda Noskova celebrates after defeating Marta Kostyuk to book her place in the Wimbledon women's singles final at the All England Club in London.

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 10, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Linda Noskova defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 to reach her first Grand Slam final.
  • The 21-year-old has won 11 of her 12 grass-court matches this season, including the Berlin title.
  • Noskova will face fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in Saturday's Wimbledon final.

Wimbledon finalist Linda Noskova said her strong run of grass-court form has "come out of nowhere" after she beat Marta Kostyuk in the biggest match of her career on Thursday.

The 21-year-old will face fellow Czech Karolina Muchova in Saturday's final, after swatting aside Kostyuk 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court in her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Noskova also clinched her second WTA title last month on grass in Berlin and has now won 11 of 12 matches on the surface this season.

"It always comes out of nowhere, I guess," said ninth seed Noskova, who failed to reach a semi-final during the clay-court season and crashed out in the French Open first round.

"You can't really plan your success or good times. If I could do it, I would definitely be planning it on every Grand Slam.

"But after Roland Garros I was very mentally tired because the clay season was long for me.

"I've had a lot of good matches, a lot of great tournaments, but the French Open was a disaster for me. I had to restart, reset, focus on just enjoying the time on court. This is where it got me."

Noskova will take on good friend Muchova for a maiden Grand Slam title.

The duo teamed up in the women's doubles at the 2024 Paris Olympics, losing in the bronze-medal match.

"I couldn't really believe it, I guess," Noskova said of reaching a Slam final.

"You always want to be in those moments. You always want to win these big matches. But when it actually happens, you don't know how to react or kind of realise it."

(AFP)

grand slamkarolina muchovamarta kostyukwimbledon finallinda noskova
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Karolina Muchova stuns Coco Gauff in thriller to reach first Wimbledon final

Muchova held her nerve in a gripping final set tie-break

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Karolina Muchova stuns Coco Gauff in thriller to reach first Wimbledon final

Highlights

  • Karolina Muchova saved a match point to defeat Coco Gauff 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12/10) and reach her first Wimbledon final.
  • The Czech overcame years of injuries and a grass allergy to book only her second Grand Slam final.
  • Muchova will face either Linda Noskova or Marta Kostyuk in Saturday's championship match.

Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova saved a match point to reach her first Wimbledon final with a pulsating three-set win against Coco Gauff on Thursday.

Muchova held her nerve in a gripping final set tie-break, winning 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (12/10) in two hours and 35 minutes in searing temperatures on Centre Court.

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