Vidyut Jammwal to next work with Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai

Shibasish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment, has revealed that the leading production house is set to add several exciting titles to its roster in 2021. While the release dates of Sooryavanshi and ’83 are already out, Sarkar is looking forward to bankrolling several more interesting projects under the banner of Reliance Entertainment.

Talking to a publication, Sarkar reveals that after collaborating with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey on various successful films over the last few years, they are set to work together on four new projects in the span of the next 12 months, including historical drama Chanakya with superstar Ajay Devgn.

"We have multiple films lined up with Neeraj with the big one being Vikram Vedha. We are looking to make an official announcement about that very soon. We are also remaking the Malayalam film, Ishq (2019) and then collaborating with Neeraj on his own directorial, Chanakya with Ajay Devgn," he says.







Sarkar also confirms signing actor Vidyut Jammwal for a new film that Tinu Suresh Desai is set to direct. The film will start rolling in July or August. “We are making a film with Vidyut Jammwal, to be directed by Tinu. It will go into production sometime around the month of July and August,” he says.

Meanwhile, Reliance Entertainment is gearing up to release ’83 in theatres. Starring Ranveer Singh in the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, the much-awaited sports-drama debuts in cinemas on June 4, 2021. It has been directed by Kabir Khan of Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tubelight (2017) fame.

Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, is set to hit the marquee on April 2, 2021. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It reunites the two actors after a gap of 11 long years.







