Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Vidyut Jammwal (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Last year, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, the actor’s one more film titled Sanak will get a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform.

Vidyut took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted, “Maine sunna hai, SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai… Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS . #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai… Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS .#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex pic.twitter.com/qyPbPdj3qc — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) September 22, 2021

Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Sah and Zee Studios. It also stars Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Last month, Neha Dhupia had tweeted a picture from the dubbing session of the movie, and she had written, “This ones for the cast n crew on #sanak … thank you for making me a part of this and now can’t wait for everyone to watch it …. Red heart @VidyutJammwal @kanishk_v #vipulshah @IamRoySanyal @RukminiMaitra @sunshinepicture @Aashin_A_Shah.”

There were reports that Sanak is a remake of Denzel Washington’s John Q. However, later the makers had clarified that it is an original story.

The movie will mark the Hindi film debut of Rukmini Maitra who has done a good number of films in the Bengali film industry.