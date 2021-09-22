Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,768
Total Cases 33,531,498
Today's Fatalities 383
Today's Cases 26,964

Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

Vidyut Jammwal (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Last year, Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz was premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Now, the actor’s one more film titled Sanak will get a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform.

Vidyut took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. He tweeted, “Maine sunna hai, SANAK kuch bhi karwa sakti hai aur pyaar main Sanki bana sakti hai… Ab meri #Sanak karegi saari hadein paar! My upcoming action thriller coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS . #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Sah and Zee Studios. It also stars Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Last month, Neha Dhupia had tweeted a picture from the dubbing session of the movie, and she had written, “This ones for the cast n crew on #sanak … thank you for making me a part of this and now can’t wait for everyone to watch it …. Red heart @VidyutJammwal @kanishk_v #vipulshah @IamRoySanyal @RukminiMaitra @sunshinepicture @Aashin_A_Shah.”

There were reports that Sanak is a remake of Denzel Washington’s John Q. However, later the makers had clarified that it is an original story.

The movie will mark the Hindi film debut of Rukmini Maitra who has done a good number of films in the Bengali film industry.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ajith Kumar’s Valimai to release on Pongal 2022
Entertainment
Tabu in talks to star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s White
Entertainment
Shilpa Shetty to judge Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent
Entertainment
Diljit Dosanjh: I take Punjab with me wherever I go
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar invited to speak at Climate Week in New York
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao’s Hum Do Humare Do heads to Disney+ Hotstar
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor set to shoot a special song for Dharma Productions’ Mr Lele
Entertainment
Mohit Raina: There’s no way you can detach me from the character of…
MUSIC
London mayor joins Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’ concert at Wembley
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone plays badminton with PV Sindhu, fans wonder if a biopic is…
Entertainment
Bipasha Basu on 20 years of Ajnabee: It’s been a beautiful journey from…
Entertainment
On Kartikeya Gummakonda’s birthday, makers of Valimai unveil his first look poster
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Artist shatters stereotypes with portraits of resilience
Ajith Kumar’s Valimai to release on Pongal 2022
Vidyut Jammwal starrer Sanak to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar
Tabu in talks to star in Mahesh Manjrekar’s White
Shilpa Shetty to judge Sony Entertainment Television’s India’s Got Talent
Diljit Dosanjh: I take Punjab with me wherever I go