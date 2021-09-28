Website Logo
  Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar wrap up Dharma Productions’ Mr Lele

Vicky Kaushal (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar have wrapped up Dharma Productions’ upcoming film Mr Lele. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Mr Lele is a comic thriller that went before cameras earlier this year amid the pandemic. The team called it a wrap on the film on Monday.

Spilling more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “Mr Lele wrapped on Monday, followed by a hush-hush wrap party at Taj Lands End last night. Bhumi, who had a prior work commitment, and Karan, who is shooting for his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, could not attend. The intimate do was attended by Vicky, Kiara, Shashank and other members of the cast and crew. Even the paparazzi were not informed as the team wanted to celebrate in a quiet way, given the pandemic. It was just an informal do where Vicky and Kiara were seen letting down their hair and grooving to some popular Bollywood tracks.”

“Vicky’s close friend Katrina Kaif returns from her Tiger 3 shoot tomorrow. Ranbir too is currently in Jodhpur, bringing in his birthday with Alia Bhatt. He came on Saturday, performed a few steps for a peppy song track, and wrapped up on the same day. Apparently, he plays an actor whose steps are being choreographed by Vicky and Kiara in the film. Next week, in the first week of October, Shashank and a small crew leave for Pattaya to recce for Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film.”

The source adds that Ranbir Kapoor has shot for three big-ticket films in quick succession at Mehboob Studio in Bandra. “Apart from Karan’s film and the Vicky-Kiara-Ranbir dance track, Luv Ranjan has also been shooting for his rom-com with Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor. Ranbir makes a brief appearance in the song to add star value and because he is a fantastic dancer. Karan and Shashank were keen to rope in Ranbir for the track. Ranbir is very close to Karan too,” adds the source.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

