Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman to be seen in Netflix’s Skater Girl; trailer of the film released


Waheeda Rehman (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Waheeda Rehman (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Late actor Mac Mohan’s daughter Manjari Makijany is all set to make her feature debut as a director with a movie titled Skater Girl. The film will be released on Netflix on 11th June 2021 and recently, the trailer of the movie was released.

Skater Girl stars Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, and veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. Netflix India took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film.

They posted, “The only way to conquer fear is to just go through it 💥 Skater Girl is getting here jald and wheel be adding this to our watchlist right away.”

 

The movie revolves around a girl named Prerna who stays in a remote village in Rajasthan. A London-bred advertising executive Jessica (Amy Maghera) arrives in the village, and Prerna and the other kids are introduced to an exciting new adventure of the skateboard.

Skater Girl is a bilingual film (English and Hindi), and it is the first Indian movie based on skateboarding. The trailer of the film is quite good and it will make you excited about the film. The appearance of Waheeda Rehman in the trailer will surely get a smile on your face.

Manjari has directed three short films and has worked as an assistant director with filmmakers like Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) and Vishal Bharadwaj (Saat Khoon Maaf).








