One of Europe's largest venomous spiders spotted in UK

The discovery has sparked both curiosity and concern.

largest venomous spiders

Macrothele Calpeiana

University of Granada
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 08, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
In a surprising discovery, one of Europe’s largest venomous spiders, Macrothele calpeiana, has been found in the UK. The spider, which is native to southern Spain, was spotted in a West Sussex nursery after being transported to the country in a shipment of olive trees. Known for its striking size and long legs, this funnel-web spider is a rare sight in the UK, prompting both intrigue and concern among locals.

The spider was first seen by a forklift driver at the nursery, who noticed the large arachnid moving through the yard. Specialists later identified it as Macrothele calpeiana, one of the largest spiders found in Europe. Its bite, although venomous, is not known to be fatal to humans. Experts have reassured the public that while the spider’s venom can cause painful symptoms such as swelling and irritation, it poses no serious threat.

The Macrothele calpeiana spider typically resides in southern Europe and builds funnel-shaped webs in the ground to trap its prey. Though it is primarily an insect-eating species, it is known for its large fangs, which allow it to deliver venomous bites when threatened. Encounters with humans are rare, as the spider tends to avoid human activity.

This discovery is the latest in a series of notable spider sightings in the UK. Previously, there were reports of the noble false widow spider (Steatoda nobilis), another venomous species that has established a presence in the country. While its bite can also cause discomfort, it is not considered dangerous to humans.

Though the UK is home to more than 650 spider species, venomous spiders are rarely a cause for concern. Experts advise the public to stay calm, as these spiders are unlikely to pose significant risks to human health. Authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure the spider does not become an invasive species.

