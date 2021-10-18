Website Logo
  • Monday, October 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 452,290
Total Cases 34,081,315
Today's Fatalities 166
Today's Cases 13,596
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 452,290
Total Cases 34,081,315
Today's Fatalities 166
Today's Cases 13,596

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan was the original choice for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with Shahid Kapoor

Varun Dhawan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Getting the right cast for a project is of utmost importance for any filmmaker. Everyone wants to rope in actors who they feel can do complete justice to the characters written. But it is not always the case that you get to cast the actor of your original choice. The same seems to have happened twice with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who is gearing up to commence work on a remake.

Buzz has it that Zafar wanted to cast actor Varun Dhawan in an ambitious superhero film. When things did not fall in place, the filmmaker offered Dhawan the official remake of Nuit Blanche. However, the Student of the Year (2012) actor could not do the project due to his packed date diary.

“After a tremendously successful journey as a director in the first decade of his career, Ali was looking to take things to the next level with a one of its kind superhero universe. He was looking to cast Varun Dhawan as one of the superheroes in the universe, however, the young dynamite was not too keen on doing the film,” a source in the know tells an entertainment portal.

The source further adds, “When things did not work out, Ali offered another subject to Varun, this time a thriller – Nuit Blanche. While Varun was excited with the idea, he did not have the dates to come on board the project as Ali wanted to kick it off this year itself. He eventually decided to move on and collaborate with Ali in the time going forward.”

Zafar then pitched the script to Shahid who readily came onboard. “Shahid heard Ali out and understood his vision to bring in a unique touch to this thriller, which is a story of a single night. It was an instant yes from Shahid and he is all in the prep mode to commence shooting from next month,” concludes the source.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad dates April 8, 2022 for theatrical release
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham continues to win hearts
Entertainment
Faruk Kabir heads to Egypt to recce locations for Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha
Entertainment
Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki: Makers wanted a kid like Taimur to…
Entertainment
Erica Eng’s Americanized qualified to be considered for an Oscar
Entertainment
ZEE5 drops the trailer of next original Aafat-E-Ishq
Entertainment
Exclusive: Rashmi Rocket actor Priyanshu Painyuli says, “Taapsee Pannu is a real-life rocket”
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor takes a break from social media for Ek Villain Returns
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi’s Dybbuk to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana on Badhaai Ho completing 3 years of its release
TELEVISION
Eijaz Khan: Bigg Boss was a life lesson for me
FILM
Mannara Chopra: Carving her own niche
Eastern Eye

Videos

Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad dates April 8, 2022 for theatrical release
Varun Dhawan was the original choice for Ali Abbas Zafar’s…
Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham continues to win hearts
Faruk Kabir heads to Egypt to recce locations for Khuda…
Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki: Makers wanted…
Erica Eng’s Americanized qualified to be considered for an Oscar