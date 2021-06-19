Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan is excited for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War

Varun Dhawan (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Chris Pratt will next be seen in the film The Tomorrow War which is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 2nd July 2021. Pratt has a huge fan following, and Varun Dhawan seems to be one of his diehard fans.

A few days ago, the trailer of The Tomorrow War was released, and Varun commented on the trailer, “Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit!”

Replying to the news about Varun swooning over the trailer of the film, Pratt wrote on Twitter, “Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India!  @Varun_dvn.” Varun replied, “All love brothaa.”

Directed by Chris McKay,  The Tomorrow War also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy Award-winner JK Simmons.

The official logline of the film reads, “The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a scientist (Strahovski) and his estranged father (Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.”

Talking about Varun Dhawan’s films, the actor will next be seen in Bhediya. A major chunk of the movie was already shot in Arunachal Pradesh before the lockdown was announced. The next shooting schedule of the film will start by end of this month in Mumbai.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Akshay Kumar denies the reports of starring in Dhoom 4
Entertainment
Mohanlal to star in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next directorial Bro Daddy
Entertainment
Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma reveals he wanted to cast Riz Ahmed as Tommy Singh…
E-GUIDE
Most memorable Bollywood dads
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebs mourn Milkha Singh’s demise
FILM
“Were aware of creating a super-sensitive film, but not history,” says Ajay Devgn as Hum…
FILM
Fresh details emerge on Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter
FILM
Akshay Kumar donates generously to build a school in Bandipora district of Jammu…
FILM
Manisha Koirala joins Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon on the cast of Ala…
FILM
Adah Sharma to star in her first Telugu romcom; Nani to produce
MUSIC
British Asian music artists come together to promote organ donation
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar on 17 years of Lakshya: Forever grateful to the Indian army
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fly-tipper who killed accomplice gets suspended jail term
Varun Dhawan is excited for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War
Shamima Begum was ‘trafficking victim’, her lawyer tells court
Reserve Bank of India governor calls for ‘collective policy support…
Boohoo co-founder Kane wins shareholders’ vote on re-election to board
Akshay Kumar denies the reports of starring in Dhoom 4