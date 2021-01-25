Varun Dhawan and Natasha to throw their reception party on 2nd February?

By: Mohnish Singh







After dating each other for several years, Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal walked down the aisle in Alibaug on Sunday 24th January. Some of their wedding pictures have already sent the internet into a meltdown, while another set of pictures is expected to be out soon.

After a private wedding ceremony, which saw the attendance of only close family members and friends, the newlywed couple is reportedly planning to throw a grand reception party for their friends and the film fraternity on 2nd February.

Sharing more details, a source tells a leading publication, “There is continuous movement of decoration items being taken in and out of the venue. There will be a baraat (wedding) procession but within the boundaries of the venue. Varun is planning to step out of the private villa to pose for pictures after the wedding rituals. The wedding menu comprises fare from Lebanese, Mexican and Indian cuisines. A reception party is being planned for the couple’s friends and the film fraternity for February 2 at a suburban five-star in Mumbai.”







As far as their honeymoon destination is concerned, some media outlets report that the couple is planning to head off to Turkey for the same. However, nobody from the family has officially confirmed the same.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan next stars in Dharma Productions romcom Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also has Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor on its ensemble cast. Raj Mehta, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh’s Good Newwz (2019), is directing the project.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.











