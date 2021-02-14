Valentine’s Day special: 5 romantic films that you can binge watch with your loved one

By Murtuza Iqbal







It’s Valentine’s Day today, and mostly every year a Bollywood film releases during this time. However, this year, we don’t have any movie releasing during the Valentine’s Day weekend.

But well, it’s a day to spend with your special one, and that’s why we have decided to list down 5 romantic films that you binge-watch today with your loved one…

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge







If we talk about romantic films in Bollywood, we have to start the list with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The eternal love story of Raj & Simran is just a perfect watch for Valentine’s Day.

Veer-Zaara







Yash Chopra’s Veer-Zaara is a beautiful cross-border love story. We felt the pain when Veer and Zaara were separated, and we were happy when they met in the climax. Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s chemistry was top notch in the movie.

Love Aaj Kal







Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal is undoubtedly one of the best romantic films made in Bollywood. The movie showcased the romance in two different eras and it surely impressed one and all. Also, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone were amazing in the movie.

2 States

If you don’t want to watch mature romantic movies and want to watch something like a college romance, then 2 States is the film for you. Well, the movie had the perfect amount of drama in the second half, but the first half is all about love.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Last on the list, we have a movie for our LGBTQ friends. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would be a perfect watch this Valentine’s Day. The rom-com was about two guys who were in a relationship, and how the family of one of the guys finds it difficult to accept their son’s sexuality and relationship.





