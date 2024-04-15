Spring Covid booster vaccine bookings open in England

Eligible individuals can schedule their vaccination appointments through the NHS website, app, or by calling 119.

The booster vaccines offered in the UK are updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines that protect against newer COVID-19 variants. (Representative image: iStock)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The National Health Service (NHS) in England is now accepting bookings for the free spring Covid-19 booster vaccine starting Monday, April 15. This booster vaccine is available to citizens aged 75 or older, as well as anyone in care homes for older adults and individuals who are immunosuppressed and aged six months or older.

Eligible individuals can schedule their vaccination appointments through the NHS website, app, or by calling 119. While Covid-19 has become a milder illness for most, it remains a significant risk for those with weakened immune systems.

UK Health Security Agency immunisations director Dr Mary Ramsay said, “With Covid-19 still circulating, it’s important those at highest risk who are eligible for the spring vaccine get their jab to help top up their immunity.”

He further explained, “We are still seeing Covid-19 causing hospitalisations and severe illness, particularly among older people and those with weakened immune systems. And the vaccine provides the best protection, so don’t put it off. If you’re eligible, book your appointment as soon as you’re invited by the NHS.”

The booster vaccines offered in the UK are updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines that protect against newer Covid-19 variants.

North Wales also began its Covid-19 spring booster vaccine campaign, aiming to vaccinate around 100,000 of the most vulnerable people, including older adults and individuals with compromised immune systems.

The vaccine rollout prioritises clinical needs and focuses on care homes, community vaccination centres, and home visits for housebound individuals. The health board is encouraging eligible individuals to promptly schedule their vaccination appointments to maximise their protection and reduce Covid-19 cases and severity in the region.

The autumn booster campaign concluded on March 28, with the health board administering vaccines to over 175,000 people across North Wales. The health board acknowledged the community’s high vaccine uptake and its role in boosting protection and reducing Covid-19 cases in the area.