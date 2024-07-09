Usha Uthup’s husband dies

Usha Uthup (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian pop icon Usha Uthup‘s husband Jani Chacko Uthup died in Kolkata on Monday, their family said.

Jani, 78, complained of discomfort while watching TV at their residence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, they said.

A massive cardiac arrest was the trigger for the death, they added.

Jani, the second husband of Usha, was associated with the tea plantation sector. They first met at the iconic Trincas in the early ’70s.

Besides Usha, he is survived by a son and a daughter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of Jani Chacko Uthup.

“Sad at the passing away of Jani Chacko Uthup, a distinguished fellow citizen of ours, and husband of the iconic music artist Usha Uthup. My condolences to Ushaji and their entire extended family,” Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

The last rites were performed on Tuesday.