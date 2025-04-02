Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

US court rejects Pannun’s claim of serving complaint on Indian NSA Doval

The court dismissed Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s claim that legal documents, including a summons, had been served on Doval.

US court rejects Pannun’s claim of serving complaint on Indian NSA Doval

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 02, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A US court has ruled that no complaint was delivered to India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during his visit to Washington in February.

The court dismissed Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s claim that legal documents, including a summons, had been served on Doval.

“The Court has reviewed the above letter and attached exhibits... and finds that service was not completed. The Complaint was not delivered to a member of the hotel management or staff or any officers or agents providing security for Defendant, as required by the Court's Order,” US district judge Katherine Polk Failla said in the order.

Pannun, in court filings, claimed that during Doval’s visit to Washington on February 12-13, when he accompanied prime minister Narendra Modi for a meeting with US president Donald Trump, he had “hired two process servers and one investigator” to serve the complaint on the NSA.

An attempt was made on February 12 at Blair House, the President’s Guest House, where Modi and his delegation were staying.

Pannun said security was tight, with barricades and a checkpoint guarded by US Secret Service agents.

According to him, the individual attempting to serve the complaint informed an agent that he had a court order allowing the documents to be delivered to any Secret Service member providing security.

“He showed the Secret Service agent a copy of this Court's Order, but the agent refused to accept any documents and told the individual to leave the checkpoint,” Pannun stated in court papers.

Pannun also claimed that the individual feared arrest if he took further action.

A second attempt was made on February 13 when another individual tried to serve the documents at Blair House.

Pannun’s filings state that three Secret Service agents, including a sergeant, stopped him at the checkpoint and refused to accept the documents or allow him beyond the checkpoint.

The individual then said he would place the documents on the ground, but one of the agents warned that doing so would lead to his arrest.

Eventually, he left the documents at a nearby coffee shop and informed the Secret Service agents, asking them to collect and deliver them to Doval.

Pannun argued in court that this constituted serving the complaint, but the court rejected his claim.

Pannun has filed a civil lawsuit against Doval and Nikhil Gupta. Gupta has been charged by US prosecutors in an indictment, accusing him of working with an Indian government employee in an alleged foiled plot to kill Pannun on American soil.

(With inputs from PTI)

ajit dovalcivil lawsuitdonald trumpdovalgurpatwant singh pannunkhalistani separatistlegal documentsnarendra modinational security advisornikhil guptansansa dovalus court

Related News

Messi set to return to India after 14 years for exhibition match in Kerala
Football

Messi set to return to India after 14 years for exhibition match in Kerala

New TB action plan proposed as cases surge
News

New TB action plan proposed as cases surge

Akshata hails Akshaya Patra’s after-school meals model during Watford visit
UK

Akshata hails Akshaya Patra’s after-school meals model during Watford visit

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Welcome Their Second Child
Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence welcomes second child with Cooke Maroney

More For You

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre

Bob Blackman

Tory MP Bob Blackman seeks Britain’s formal apology for Jallianwala massacre

DAYS before the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a Conservative MP urged the British government to acknowledge its failings and formally apologise to the people of India.

Bob Blackman, the MP for Harrow East, spoke in the Commons last Thursday (27), recalling the deadly massacre in Amritsar on April 13, 1919, when people had gathered to celebrate the Baisakhi festival, and called for an apology.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zhenhao Zou

Zhenhao Zou, 28, lived in south London and used online platforms and dating apps to meet women, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.

Reuters

More women come forward with allegations against serial rapist Zhenhao Zou

TWENTY-THREE additional women have contacted police with allegations against Zhenhao Zou, a Chinese PhD student convicted in London last month of drugging and raping 10 women.

At the time of his trial, police had video evidence suggesting up to 50 more victims and were working to identify them. Detectives now believe the number of his victims is higher than initially estimated.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK Introduces Digital Entry Permit for European Visitors

The ETA can be purchased online for £10 (12 euros), but the cost will rise to £16 from 9 April. (Representational image: Reuters)

Reuters

European visitors to UK will now need digital entry permit

FROM WEDNESDAY, European visitors to the UK will need an online entry permit as part of new travel requirements introduced by the British government.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), a digital permit, will be required for travellers from Europe. UK officials say the move aims to enhance border security and simplify entry procedures.

Keep ReadingShow less
China pledges to be a good friend and partner to Bangladesh

Xi Jinping

China pledges to be a good friend and partner to Bangladesh

THE Chinese president, Xi Jinping, last Friday (28) pledged deeper cooperation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Muhammad Yunus in a meeting that came as Dhaka seeks new friends to offset frosty ties with India.

Yunus took charge of Bangladesh last August after the toppling of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi after a student-led uprising.

Keep ReadingShow less
Milton-Keynes

Eyewitnesses described hearing shouting before the shooting

iStock

Man shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes railway station

A MAN was shot dead by police outside Milton Keynes Central station after reports that he was carrying a firearm.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said officers were called to the station at 12:55, where they challenged a suspect carrying a knife. The man moved towards officers before police fired at him.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc