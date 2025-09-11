US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples

Skip to content
highlighted several recent incidents, including the desecration of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Greenwood, Indiana

Suhas Subramanyam speaks during the House Oversight And Government Reform Committee meeting at the US Capitol on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 11, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
INDIAN AMERICAN Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has strongly condemned recent attacks on Hindu temples across the US, saying that every American should be able to practise their faith without fear.

Speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives, Subramanyam said: “Hate has no place in our communities, and that’s why I condemn the recent hateful attacks on Hindu temples and mandirs all across the country.”

The Democratic lawmaker highlighted several recent incidents, including the desecration of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Greenwood, Indiana, and gunfire directed at the ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah.

“These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a rise in violence and division in our country,” he said. “It’s not just temples that are being attacked. All places of worship are at risk.”

Subramanyam, who represents Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, urged more resources to strengthen security at religious sites.

“We must be committed to doing more to combat the rise in hate that we’re experiencing in the United States and ensure that our communities are protected. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do that,” he added.

The ISKCON temple in Utah reported that 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the building while devotees were inside, causing heavy damage to its carved arches. Similar acts of vandalism have taken place at BAPS temples in New York, Los Angeles and Sacramento. Last month, the Bay Area Shiv Durga Temple in Santa Clara, California, was also attacked.

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi earlier condemned the break-in at the Santa Clara temple “in the strongest terms possible” and called for those responsible to face justice. He said such crimes were part of a troubling rise in attacks on Hindu temples. “In America, everyone should be able to pray in peace and safety,” he said.

In a separate incident, the Sri Panchamukha Hanuman Temple in Dublin, California, was burgled last week, with thieves taking jewellery and cash worth about $34,000. It was the second burglary at the site this year. Police said they are still investigating and that there is no evidence so far to suggest religious prejudice as a motive.

Subramanyam, a lawyer by profession, previously served as a White House technology policy adviser to President Barack Obama before entering politics.

(with inputs from PTI)

