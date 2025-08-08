India notes cases of attacks on Hindus, temple vandalisation in UK, Canada, US

THE INDIAN government on Friday said incidents of attacks on Hindus and vandalisation of temples have been reported in the UK, Canada and the US.
In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples have been reported in the US and four in Canada.
The Ministry of External Affairs was responding to a question from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Yeshwant Desai on whether the government had noted instances of attacks on Hindus, vandalisation of temples, and discrimination in some countries.
"Cases of attack on Hindus and vandalisation of Hindu temples have been noted in UK, Canada and USA. However, no such case has come to notice specifically in Scotland (UK). Since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples in USA and four cases in Canada, have taken place," Singh said.
On whether a motion against such "Hindu phobic attempts" was under consideration in the Scottish Parliament, Singh said, "No motion against Hinduphobia is currently under consideration in Scottish Parliament."
Regarding steps taken to address such incidents, Singh said, "Whenever such cases come to our notice, the matter is promptly taken up with the host government, with a view to ensure safety and security of concerned organisation and individual as well as to take necessary action for bringing perpetrators of such acts to justice."
(With inputs from PTI)