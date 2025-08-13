BAPS temple defaced in US days before Hindu festival

Skip to content
Vandals defaced the main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana

'This was the fourth time in less than a year that a BAPS temple has been targeted' (Photo: Facebook)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasAug 13, 2025
THE signboard of a Hindu temple was defaced in Indiana, US, an incident described by the Indian consulate as "reprehensible".

The "hateful act" took place at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood city, the temple's official public affairs account said in an X post on Tuesday (12).

This was the fourth time in less than a year that a BAPS temple has been targeted, it said.

In the latest incident vandals defaced the main signboard of the religious site. The attack took place last Sunday (10), just days before the Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami, which falls on Saturday (16).

The Indian Consulate in Chicago has strongly condemned the incident, describing it as "reprehensible" in a statement posted on social media platform X. The consulate confirmed it has contacted local law enforcement authorities and demanded "prompt action" against those responsible.

"Desecration of the main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, is reprehensible," the consulate stated. Officials have raised the matter with police and called for swift justice.

The consul general personally addressed a gathering of worshippers and local leaders, including the mayor of Greenwood, "calling for unity & solidarity, and vigilance against miscreants there."

This latest attack continues a troubling pattern of hate crimes targeting Hindu religious sites across America. The BAPS Swaminarayan organisation, which runs temples worldwide, confirmed this was the fourth time one of their temples had been targeted in recent months.

"For the fourth time in less than a year, one of our Mandirs has been desecrated by a hateful act," the temple's public affairs division said in a statement. "The anti-Hindu hate crime against the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN has only strengthened our community's resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behaviour."

The organisation described the vandalism as both a "hateful act" and a "hate crime," emphasising the community's determination to stand firm against religious bigotry.

In March this year, another BAPS Hindu temple in California was similarly vandalised by unknown attackers. At the time, India's foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the act "despicable" and urged American law enforcement to take strong action against the perpetrators.

The repeated targeting of Hindu temples has drawn criticism from American politicians as well. US Congressman Nick LaLota condemned the latest incident, stating: "Religiously motivated crimes like these must be condemned and those who commit them must be held accountable. Live and let live!"

Despite the attacks, worshippers and religious leaders have emphasised their commitment to maintaining their faith and practices. The temple administration noted that the vandalism has actually "strengthened our community's resolve" rather than intimidating them.

According to reports, these incidents highlight growing concerns about religious tolerance and safety for minority communities in the US.

The BAPS operates numerous temples across America and has generally enjoyed peaceful relations with local communities.

Local authorities in Indiana are continuing their investigation into the latest incident, reports added.

(with inputs from PTI)

