BAPS marks 50 years of spiritual service in New York

Over two weekends, thousands gathered to commemorate five decades of spiritual and community service.

In recognition of this milestone, Congressman Tom Suozzi presents a US Capitol flag to BAPS in honour of its 50 years of dedicated service.

By: EasternEye

THE BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first North American mandir, located in Flushing, New York, where the organisation first established roots in 1974.

Founded by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, BAPS has expanded from a small group of devotees to a network of more than 115 mandirs across North America. The celebration featured an interactive exhibition highlighting BAPS’s contributions over the past 50 years.

Congressman Tom Suozzi (NY-3) praised BAPS for its long-standing commitment to service, presenting the organisation with a US Capitol flag flown in its honour. He stated, “The journey of BAPS is remarkable.”

Religious and community leaders, including Chaitanyanand Swami from ISKCON, also shared their admiration. Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual leader of BAPS, sent his blessings from India.

The celebrations included personal reflections from attendees. Kishore Mehta, a lead volunteer from Houston, reflected on BAPS’s growth from a single mandir to over 115 across North America, including the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Jersey.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Congressman Suozzi, State Senator John Liu, and Assemblymember Nily Rozic. The New York State Senate and Assembly passed resolutions earlier this year recognising the 50th anniversary of the Flushing mandir, highlighting BAPS’s contributions to the community.

The 50th anniversary marks the start of similar events planned across the US and Canada.