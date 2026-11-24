The US has blacklisted Megaspeed and six related companies across three Southeast Asian countries.

Suppliers will need government licences to send the listed entities goods, software and technology covered by US export controls.

The decision could disrupt access to advanced Nvidia chips and other American technology across the companies' data centre operations.

The United States has placed Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International and six related businesses on its trade blacklist, escalating a nearly two-year investigation into the suspected diversion of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

The US Commerce Department added the companies to its Entity List on November 23, citing a significant risk that they could be involved in diverting advanced computing products to unauthorized users or for unauthorized purposes.

The move means suppliers must obtain US government licences before exporting, re-exporting or transferring items covered by American export controls to the listed businesses. Licence applications will be reviewed under a presumption of denial, making approval difficult.

The decision also brings Alibaba's Singapore subsidiary, Apex Enterprise Solutions, into the dispute. The company has denied diverting restricted chips and said it will pursue legal avenues to challenge the designation.

The blacklisting comes amid heightened scrutiny of Nvidia and its chief executive, Jensen Huang, following reports about his relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive whom US authorities reportedly suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. China has rejected the espionage allegations.

However, the investigation into Megaspeed's chip dealings began in 2024, well before the personal controversy became public. The Commerce Department's action is based on concerns about export-control violations, not a finding that the reported relationship itself involved wrongdoing.

Which companies and businesses will be affected?

The seven companies added to the Entity List are based in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The Singapore-based entities are Megaspeed International, its parent company Swiftdata and Apex Enterprise Solutions, an Alibaba subsidiary. The Malaysian companies are Speedmatrix, MSFusion and PT Megaspeed International. The seventh is Megaspeed (Thailand).

The restrictions could affect their ability to obtain advanced computing equipment, including AI processors, as well as other controlled goods, software and technology from US suppliers.

The consequences may extend beyond direct purchases from American companies. Export-control requirements can also apply to re-exports and transfers involving items subject to US regulations. Companies supplying equipment, software or technical services covered by those rules will therefore need to assess whether a listed business is involved in a transaction.

For Megaspeed, the restrictions could make it harder to maintain and expand its data centre operations, particularly if it cannot obtain replacement equipment or additional computing hardware. The company has been a major buyer of Nvidia processors and was listed as an official Nvidia Cloud Partner.

The move could also affect businesses with financial or commercial links to Megaspeed. Apex Enterprise Solutions, which is owned by Alibaba, had a financial arrangement with Megaspeed through Speedmatrix. The Financial Times reported that Apex provided financing through the Malaysian subsidiary, which pledged its business as collateral.

Alibaba has disputed the US decision to blacklist Apex. It said the subsidiary had never diverted advanced computing chips covered by US export restrictions and described the designation as erroneous. The company said it would use all available legal avenues to protect its rights and reputation.

The listing does not amount to a blanket prohibition on every commercial transaction involving the companies. However, the requirement for licences, combined with the presumption of denial, could make access to controlled American technology significantly more difficult.

Why has the US targeted Megaspeed?

US authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over suspicions that it helped move advanced Nvidia processors to Chinese customers in violation of export restrictions.

The Commerce and Justice departments said in a joint statement last week that officials requested Megaspeed sales records from Nvidia in May 2025. Nvidia placed the company on its internal no-sell list the following month, but the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security had not yet added it to the government blacklist.

The investigation has drawn attention to how advanced chips can reach restricted markets through overseas data centres and third-party companies. Megaspeed's operations in Singapore and its commercial links in China have become a particular focus.

The company has denied wrongdoing and said it complies with applicable US and local laws governing the shipment of advanced technology. It has also said Alice Huang left the business in August 2025.

The controversy intensified after reports emerged about Alice Huang's relationship with Nvidia's Jensen Huang. US authorities reportedly suspected her of working for Beijing, an allegation China has rejected. Jensen Huang has acknowledged an extramarital relationship, but that does not establish that he was involved in any export-control violations.

Nvidia's board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive on November 23, after his resignation less than two weeks earlier. The board said it had consulted senior US government officials and was satisfied that his return posed no national security risk. An independent investigation into reports that he was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation is continuing.

The Megaspeed listing also follows pressure from US lawmakers and senior administration officials over the delay in taking action. Republican Senator Pete Ricketts had proposed legislation requiring the Commerce Department to decide within 30 days whether to blacklist the company. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had publicly criticised the department's handling of the matter.

The latest action is part of a broader effort to tighten oversight of advanced chip exports. The Commerce Department recently introduced additional licensing requirements for certain AI chip shipments involving data centres in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil.

For Nvidia, its suppliers and companies operating data centres across Southeast Asia, the decision adds another layer of compliance requirements to an already complicated international supply chain. It also signals that Washington is looking beyond direct exports to examine how American technology moves through overseas partners and infrastructure providers.