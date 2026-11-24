Muse can handle tasks such as Christmas shopping, travel bookings, refund requests and calendar management.

Users must approve important actions, including purchases and emails, while deciding which apps the assistant can access.

UK regulators have warned that AI agents could introduce risks involving fraud, scams and personal information.

Christmas shopping, booking flights and keeping track of family commitments could become less time-consuming with the arrival of Meta's AI assistant Muse in the UK.

The company, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has launched the personal AI agent across the UK, allowing users to delegate everyday digital tasks instead of simply asking a chatbot for information. Available as a standalone app and through WhatsApp, Muse can connect to selected services, navigate websites and carry out tasks with the user's permission.

The launch marks another step in the development of AI agents, which are designed to move beyond answering questions and take action on behalf of users.

Meta says Muse has already attracted millions of downloads in the US, where it has ranked among the leading free apps on Apple's App Store and Google Play. The company is now positioning it as a digital assistant that can help people manage everything from household shopping to travel arrangements.

What can Meta's Muse actually do?

Muse is powered by Muse Spark, the first AI model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs. Users can interact with it through the app or WhatsApp, give it a name and customise its appearance and personality.

Its main selling point is the ability to complete tasks across connected apps and websites. Rather than simply suggesting where to buy a product, for example, Muse can help find items, compare options and prepare a purchase for approval.

Meta is encouraging users to delegate activities such as buying Christmas presents, finding cheaper energy deals, booking travel, organising school calendars and chasing refunds. It can also help with car insurance renewals, manage emails and calendars, and turn saved travel content on Instagram into holiday itineraries.

The assistant can work with services users already have accounts with, provided they connect them and grant the necessary permissions. Meta has partnered with several British retailers and service providers, including Marks & Spencer, Debenhams Group, Currys, Ocado Retail, Sainsbury's, ASOS, Trainline, Argos and easyJet.

The company is also working with global services such as Spotify and OpenTable. These partnerships are intended to make it easier for Muse to navigate participating businesses' websites and complete tasks.

For longer assignments, Muse can continue working after users close the app and return when it needs further information or approval. Meta says it can also create practical tools such as spending trackers, travel itineraries, study guides and dashboards based on instructions from users.

The service is available to people aged 18 and over in the UK through iOS, Android, the Muse website and WhatsApp. Basic use is free, with optional subscription plans for people who need higher usage limits.

How safe is it to let an AI agent manage your tasks?

Giving an AI assistant access to email, calendars and shopping accounts raises questions about privacy and control. Meta acknowledges that allowing an agent to act on someone's behalf requires trust, and says users remain in control of its permissions.

Muse cannot send an email or complete a purchase without the user's approval. People can choose which services it connects to, decide what information it can access and disconnect apps whenever they wish.

Meta also says the assistant cannot see users' passwords or payment methods, and that conversations with Muse are not shared with its advertising systems. A separate security system checks the agent's actions against the permissions granted by users.

However, concerns about reliability have emerged even before the UK launch. Reuters reported that Meta employees had raised issues during internal testing, including an incident in which Muse sent a reminder about a message on Signal, an encrypted messaging service. Another reported example involved the assistant producing a message containing incorrect bank account balances.

Meta said internal testing was necessary to identify problems and improve safety before public release. The company said most of the issues highlighted in the reports were linked to a bug that had since been fixed.

UK regulators have also warned that personal AI agents could create new consumer risks. In a joint statement last month, the Competition and Markets Authority, Information Commissioner's Office and other regulators said the technology could encourage innovation but also accelerate existing risks involving fraud, scams and misuse of personal information.

The Competition and Markets Authority said on November 24 that consumer protection laws apply to AI agents such as Muse. It said companies must explain the limitations and risks of their products clearly and ensure consumers understand the implications of granting an agent access to their information or permission to act on their behalf. The regulator also confirmed that it had engaged with Meta ahead of the UK launch and would continue monitoring how the service operates.

Meta's ambitions extend beyond the app. The company is also developing a pocket-sized device called Muse Charm, designed to provide quick access to the assistant without requiring users to take out their phones. Reuters reported that the device could cost around $300 in the US and include a built-in 5G connection, although Meta has not confirmed the reported price or specifications.

For now, the UK launch puts Muse in front of consumers who will have to decide how much of their everyday digital lives they are comfortable delegating to AI. The convenience may be appealing, particularly for routine tasks, but the technology's usefulness will ultimately depend on whether it can carry them out accurately, securely and with meaningful human oversight.