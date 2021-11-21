Website Logo
University of Warwick stabbing: Two charged with wounding

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

TWO two defendants charged with wounding in the University of Warwick stabbing incident have appeared before the court last week.

Anam Asaf, 18, and her co-accused Rohan Ahluwalia-Pandor, 18, appeared separately on Friday (19) at Coventry Crown Court to face charges of malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to fellow student Ayaz Kazi, 19, The MailOnline reported.

The victim was stabbed three times with a knife in a suspected love triangle. Asaf was freed on bail while Ahluwalia-Pandor was remanded in custody.

The pair were arrested soon after the incident on Wednesday (17) afternoon at the University’s halls of residence block on the outskirts of Coventry.

Kazi and the female defendant, both students at the university, are understood to have spent the evening together the night before the alleged attack, The MailOnline report said. 

Prosecutor Stella Muyambo said Kazi had been taken to hospital where his injuries were not deemed life-threatening.

According to MailOnline, Asaf and the victim had recently started dating – her having previously been romantically involved with Ahluwalia-Pandor who is not at the university but still studying for A’levels.

Kazi was stabbed three times in the face, stomach and under his arm.

Armed police were called to the scene after numerous 999 calls were made. A blood-stained knife was found and there was blood on the floor outside the room, the report added.

West Midlands ambulance service said crews arrived at the scene near Gibbet Hill Road at 16:24 and found a man with severe injuries. He was treated at the scene, before being taken to hospital by land ambulance, with air ambulance staff helping to treat him in the back of the vehicle.

According to eyewitnesses, the fight broke out between two boys vying for her attention.

“A man was taken to hospital after a stabbing in Coventry. Police were called at 4.32 pm on Wednesday (17) to report that a man had been stabbed at a property in Scarman Road,” Warwickshire police said in a statement.

“This was a serious incident in which a young man has suffered stab wounds. I would appeal to anyone with information about it to contact police,” said Detective Inspector Cawail Wong from Warwickshire Police CID.

Warwick University posted on its Facebook page: “We’re aware of an incident at Sherbourne accommodation block. Our community safety team is on hand and working with the emergency services. Alternative accommodation and food is being provided to students in the area.”

Asaf will appear before a crown court on December 17.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

