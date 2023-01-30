Website Logo
  • Monday, January 30, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

UN designates ISIL in South-East Asia as global terrorist organisation

The outfit, also known as Islamic State East Asia Division and Dawlatul Islamiyah Waliyatul Mashriq, was, according to the UN website, formed in June 2016 “upon announcement by now-deceased Isnilon Hapilon” and is associated with Islamic State in Iraq and Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq.

Syrian children stand in a heavily damaged building in the northern Syrian city of Raqa, the former Syrian capital of the Islamic State (IS) group. (Photo by DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

The dreaded terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Levant in South-East Asia (ISIL-SEA) has been designated as a global terrorist organisation by the United Nations Security Council.

The Security Council’s 1267 Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee added the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in South-East Asia to its list of designated entities last week, subjecting it to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

The outfit, also known as Islamic State East Asia Division and Dawlatul Islamiyah Waliyatul Mashriq, was, according to the UN website, formed in June 2016 “upon announcement by now-deceased Isnilon Hapilon” and is associated with Islamic State in Iraq and Levant, listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq. Hapilon was the leader of Abu Sayyaf, a group affiliated with ISIL, and was killed in 2017.

The 1267 Committee comprises all 15 members of the Security Council and makes its decision by consensus. It prepares annual reports of its activities, oversees the implementation of the sanctions measures on designated individuals and entities who meet the listing criteria set out in the relevant resolutions and conducts periodic and specialised reviews of the entries on the ISIL and Al-Qaida Sanctions List, according to the UN website. On January 16 the committee added Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba’s deputy chief Abdul Rehman Makki to its list of designated terrorists.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Adani’s market loss swells to $70 bln as its fight with short-seller escalates
News
Brawl breaks out over Khalistan referendum in Australia; India raises concerns with authorities
News
Indian diaspora protest against BBC over controversial documentary on PM Modi
News
‘I killed my dad’, said Southgate son who bludgeoned father to death with blood-stained Champagne…
News
‘Ideology of hate’ consuming India, says Gandhi’s great-grandson
News
Sunak sacks party chairman Zahawi over tax affairs
News
Leyton man jailed for life for murdering fellow hostel resident over text message…
News
Foreign newspapers use adjectives like ‘Hindu nationalist’ government for us: Indian Foreign Minister
News
India-US relationship not as strong as it needs to be: Congressman Thanedar
News
Two Indian air force jets crash, one pilot killed
News
Serving member of British Army accused of terrorism offence remanded in custody
News
Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW