UK’s medical and dentistry courses to have extra places

Medical and dentistry schools across England will get additional funding to expand courses. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THERE will now be extra places on medical and dentistry courses in the UK universities as the cap has been adjusted to allow intake of 9,000 students for the 2021 courses.

Backed by up to £10m in government support for the teaching of high-cost courses – medical and dentistry schools across England will get additional funding to expand courses for the coming academic year to fulfil more offers for students who achieve the required grades.

In response to this year’s unprecedented situation the government has adjusted the cap so that more students will have the opportunity to enroll for these courses in 2021, and in the long term help boost the future workforce of NHS.

Applications for medicine and dentistry have increased by 20 per cent this year compared to last year. These courses are traditionally some of the most popular for students but a cap on places ensures standards are maintained and that every student has an appropriate placement and training throughout their studies.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Students have worked incredibly hard over the past 18 months and we have continued to put their best interests first to ensure they can progress on to the next stage of their education training or career.

“Throughout this pandemic our NHS heroes have been at the forefront of the response and their resilience, dedication and perseverance has clearly inspired the next generation.

“Medicine and dentistry have always been popular courses and we have seen significant demand for places this year alongside other subjects like engineering and nursing. We want to match student enthusiasm and ensure as many as possible can train this year to be the doctors and healthcare professionals of the future.”

Secretary for health and social care Sajid Javid said: “Covid-19 has challenged healthcare staff and students like never before, and our nation has relied on them to keep us and our loved ones safe.

“As we look beyond the pandemic, it’s incredibly important we safeguard the future of our NHS by ensuring there is a pipeline of high-quality staff to bolster the workforce in the years ahead.

“Working closely with universities, we’re helping more students who meet the bar to get a place this year to study medicine or dentistry and join these fantastic professions.”

Universities minister Michelle Donelan said: “Despite the challenges students have remained focused and shown amazing drive and ambition, demonstrated by the increase in applications for courses like medicine and dentistry.

“In an unprecedented year, both for students and the NHS, it is important that we as a government look for solutions which is why we have put these measures in place for this year so that more students than ever before can take up a place on these vital courses.”