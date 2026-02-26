Nearly 1 million of UK's 16 to 24 year-olds out of work or education

957,000 young people classed as Neet in October to December 2025.

Rise driven largely by increase in young women out of work.

Government faces pressure to step up support for youth employment.

The number of young people not in education, employment or training in the UK has edged closer to one million, underlining growing concern over youth unemployment and economic inactivity.

Official data from the Office for National Statistics shows that 957,000 people aged 16 to 24 were classed as Neet between October and December 2025. That amounts to 12.8 per cent of that age group.

The latest Neet figures come against the backdrop of a weak UK jobs market, with hospitality cutbacks and fewer graduate schemes said to be hitting younger workers particularly hard. While the total is 0.4 per cent lower than the same period a year earlier, it represents a slight rise on the previous quarter.

Young women driving the rise

The ONS said the increase was largely driven by more young women being out of work. By the end of 2025, 12.2 per cent of young women were classed as Neet, higher than the previous quarter. In contrast, the proportion of young men in the same category fell slightly.

A young person is considered Neet if they are unemployed and actively seeking work, or economically inactive, meaning they are not looking for a job and are not in education or training.

The number of unemployed Neets rose 12.3 per cent compared with the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the number of economically inactive Neets fell 6.6 per cent, suggesting more young people may be trying to enter the labour market but struggling to find roles.

Research from the Youth Futures Foundation has pointed to rising long-term sickness, mental illness and neurodivergence as key drivers of economic inactivity among young people over the past three years.

Joseph, a 24-year-old from Solihull who is autistic, reportedly said there is “a real taboo” around needing experience to secure a job while only being able to gain experience through employment. They added that autism “can be a barrier but it can also be a strength”, but many employers do not fully understand that.

Joseph is currently being supported by a youth worker from The King's Trust to help find paid work.

Ministers under pressure

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden reportedly described youth Neets as a “long-term challenge”, saying the government is backing businesses to hire young people through apprenticeships.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced last year that those out of work or education for 18 months would be offered a guaranteed paid work placement. Those who refuse the offer could risk losing benefits.

An independent inquiry into the rise in youth Neets is under way, led by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, with findings expected in the summer. Milburn reportedly said he would approach the issue “with sensitivity” while examining potential failings in employment support, skills, health and welfare systems.

The highest quarterly Neet total on record was between July and September 2011, when numbers topped one million following the 2008 financial crisis. The Resolution Foundation warned that the UK is now “perilously close” to that mark again, reportedly urging Reeves to expand support measures rather than stick rigidly to a policy-light Spring Statement.

At the same time, ministers are said to be considering whether to delay plans to scrap the lower minimum wage for 16 and 17 year olds, amid concerns from employers about rising hiring costs. Government sources reportedly indicated a delay is possible, though a full reversal is unlikely.

The ONS has noted that Neet data can be volatile because it is drawn from a smaller sample than broader unemployment figures. The body has also faced criticism over the quality of its Labour Force Survey data in recent months, though it says improvements are being made, including hiring more interviewers to boost response rates.

Whether the current rise proves temporary or signals a deeper, longer-term shift in the youth labour market may depend on how quickly job opportunities recover and how effectively support schemes reach those who need them most.