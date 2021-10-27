Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 455,653
Total Cases 34,215,653
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 13,451

HEADLINE STORY

UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts

(Photo by Richard Pierrin/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

The UK government, after triggering an outcry by cutting its foreign aid budget, vowed to restore the funding in the coming years ahead of a UN climate summit where help for poorer countries will be pivotal.

Presenting his budget for the next fiscal year, chancellor Rishi Sunak said the aid figure would return to 0.7 per cent of gross national income, after he cut it to 0.5 percent.

“Some people said this was a trick or a device,” he said, decrying critics who had accused him of dishonesty when he said previously that the cuts would be temporary.

“Our improving fiscal situation means we will meet our obligations to the world’s poorest,” Sunak said.

“And based on the tests I set out, today’s forecasts show that we are in fact scheduled to return to 0.7 in (20)24-25, before the end of this parliament.”

The government has said it needed to suspend the legal obligation to spend 0.7 per cent of income on foreign aid to help rein in public borrowing, which has ballooned to wartime levels during the coronavirus pandemic.

Campaigners and some Conservative rebels accused the government of endangering lives in the poorest countries, as well as reneging on its 2019 election promise to maintain the budget.

Activists warned also that the cuts would leave Britain without leverage at the COP26 UN summit starting next week in Glasgow, given the need to persuade developing nations like India to do more on climate change.

Ed Miliband, business spokesman for the opposition Labour party, earlier Wednesday attacked prime minister Boris Johnson for sending the wrong message ahead of COP26 by cutting the aid budget.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic
INDIA
India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win
INDIA
Mosques vandalised in India in protest against Bangladesh violence
News
BBC documentary re-examines how a tuft of blue fibre solved the murder of Vina Patel
INDIA
India’s top court orders probe into Pegasus snooping
News
Investigation urges Imperial College to remove statue, rename buildings
News
Sunak tries to move on from pandemic with new spending
News
‘New Covid pill will be useful for anti-vaxxers’
News
Property tycoon Vivek Chadha, 33, dies at London address
News
Mural artwork pays tribute to Grunwick dispute leader
HEADLINE STORY
Indian Premier League: Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchises from 2022
News
Report reveals claims of racism and sexism at Harrow Council
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK South Asians five times more prone to diabetes, experts…
Widow of millionaire battles four stepchildren for her share
Roy praises bowlers for England’s second T20 World Cup win
Sunak promises more spending as UK emerges from pandemic
UK vows to restore foreign aid budget after cuts
India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win