Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Travel body blames government for harming UK tourism growth

Industry leaders will be watching closely to see whether future policies reverse the barriers

UK Tourism Growth Hit by Government Policies, Says Travel Body

UK remained one of the world’s most‑visited countries

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 22, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has accused the UK government of “sabotaging” the country’s tourism sector after international visitor spending fell by over £2 billion in 2024 compared with pre‑pandemic levels. In a new WTTC study, visitors to the UK spent £40.3 billion last year—a 5.3 per cent decline on the £42.6 billion recorded in 2019.

The WTTC, which represents the global travel and tourism private sector, said ministers had made “deliberate policy choices” that erected “barriers to travel” and discouraged high‑value tourists. Policies cited include the removal of tax‑free shopping, rising air passenger duty (APD) rates and the introduction—and subsequent fee increase—of the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) scheme for non‑UK nationals.

Julia Simpson, president of the WTTC and former adviser to Sir Tony Blair, said that while the government professed to back economic growth, it was failing to support a sector that contributes 10 per cent of UK GDP and supports millions of jobs. “We’ve not got back to where we need to be [on spending by international visitors] whereas the rest of the world has,” she said. “This government is all about growth. Yet here we have a private‑sector enterprise, travel and tourism, contributing 10 per cent of UK GDP, creating jobs, but we are not prioritising it in any way. We are sabotaging ourselves.”

Retail leaders have also warned that scrapping the VAT Retail Export Scheme (tax‑free shopping) has put the UK at a “competitive disadvantage for global shoppers”. The WTTC highlighted comments from senior figures at luxury brand Burberry, who noted that tourists now spend elsewhere in Europe, where tax refunds remain available.

Simpson further criticised a 44 per cent cut to VisitBritain’s promotional budget. On 1 April 2025, the government reduced the destination‑marketing body’s “Great Britain and Northern Ireland” campaign funding from £18.85 million to £10.57 million in the same week that APD rose and the £10 ETA fee was imposed on all European visitors (excluding Irish nationals). The ETA fee has since increased to £16.

“You need to sell the UK,” Simpson said. “It’s really important that you create stories about the UK so that international visitors come to all our regions. You need to sell Harry Potter. You need to sell Jane Austen. You need to sell Richard III.”

In response, a government spokesperson said VisitBritain’s campaigns “remain an effective tool driving economic growth”. They pointed out that the UK remained one of the world’s most‑visited countries and that international tourism injected billions into the economy. The spokesperson added that ministers would publish a national visitor economy strategy this autumn to help achieve the target of welcoming 50 million international visitors a year by 2030.

Alongside its spending figures, the WTTC study, produced with Oxford Economics, reported that the travel and tourism sector contributed £286 billion to the UK economy in 2024, up 3.9 per cent on 2019. This growth outpaced overall economic expansion over the same period, underscoring the sector’s importance to post‑pandemic recovery.

The WTTC’s findings mirror broader concerns about the health of the UK high street. While retail parks experienced a small net increase in chain outlets last year, high streets and shopping centres continued to decline, losing around 30 per cent and 25 per cent of chain stores respectively over the past decade.

Zelf Hussain, Restructuring Partner at PwC UK, warned that rising payroll costs and higher business rates—introduced in April—would further squeeze profit margins for high‑street retailers and hospitality businesses that cater to visitors. “The challenges facing the retail and tourism sectors are intertwined,” he said. “Unless policy supports growth and investment, the UK risks losing its share of the global tourism market.”

As the government prepares its national visitor economy strategy, industry leaders will be watching closely to see whether future policies reverse the barriers that the WTTC says are holding back one of the UK’s largest economic sectors.

air passenger dutyeconomic growthgdp contributionglobal tourism marketinternational visitorsjane austenpostpandemic recoveryrichard iiitaxfree shoppinguk governmentuk tourism

Related News

pope-francis-getty
News

Key moments in the life of Pope Francis

Asian community
Health

Breaking the silence: Why Asian women must talk about menopause

Kiran Singh
The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism
Lifestyle

The indispensable role of Sadhus(saints) in Hinduism

Nitin Mehta
Mohammed Shaheeb,
UK

Man jailed for ramming police vehicles in Birmingham

More For You

vaisakhi

The family-friendly event also included a funfair with children's rides and games

iStock

Smethwick comes alive with colour and culture for Vaisakhi celebrations

Smethwick High Street was transformed into a lively hub of colour, music and community spirit as thousands gathered to celebrate Vaisakhi, one of the most significant festivals in the Sikh calendar.

Organised by the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, the event took place on Sunday, 11 May 2025, from 10am to 7pm, covering both the High Street and Victoria Park. The celebration marked the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699, a central event in Sikh history.

Keep ReadingShow less
council tax

The rise for this year accounts for 29 per cent of the total council tax increase over the last four years.

iStock

Birmingham sees highest council tax increase in England

BIRMINGHAM residents will face the highest overall increase in council tax in England for the 2025/26 financial year, according to research by Go.Compare Home Insurance.

The city’s households will pay an additional £43.1 million in council tax this year, the largest rise among all local authorities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rain Returns to the UK: What Today’s Unsettled Weather Means

Expect intermittent rainfall and breezy conditions

iStock

Unsettled UK weather today as rain returns after dry spell

The weather today across the UK is set to be changeable, marking a shift from the warm and dry conditions experienced in recent weeks. Forecasters are predicting a mix of sunshine, showers, and cooler temperatures as low-pressure systems move in from the west.

The Met Office says much of the country can expect intermittent rainfall and breezy conditions throughout the day, particularly in the west. Temperatures are expected to hover around the seasonal norm, between 14°C and 18°C.

Keep ReadingShow less
Historic Indian restaurant Veeraswamy on Regent Street  battles eviction

A file picture from November 11, 1980, of guests at Veeraswamy

Historic Indian restaurant Veeraswamy on Regent Street  battles eviction

ONE of Britain’s oldest Indian restaurants, Veeraswamy, is fighting to keep its central London location on Regent Street as its lease nears its end.

The Crown Estate, which owns Victory House where the Michelin-star restaurant has operated for nearly 100 years since April 1926, has decided not to renew the lease. They plan to carry out a complete refurbishment of the building.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pope Francis

Pope Francis will be remembered for his commitment

Getty

BAPS' Mahant Swami Maharaj offers condolences on the passing of Pope Francis

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj has offered condolences following the passing of Pope Francis, expressing solidarity with the Catholic community around the world.

In a letter addressed to members of the Roman Catholic Church, Mahant Swami Maharaj conveyed heartfelt prayers on behalf of the global BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu fellowship. The letter described the late pontiff as “a beacon of hope, compassion, and unity” and highlighted his efforts in promoting social justice, environmental stewardship, and interfaith harmony.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc