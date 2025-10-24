UK shoppers feel more confident ahead of Black Friday sales

Highlights

Consumer confidence rose two points to -17 in October.

More people planning big purchases, up nine points from last year.

UK shoppers have €30,486 spending power per person, sixth highest in Europe.

Shoppers turn hopeful

Britons are feeling more positive about spending money as Black Friday approaches, new figures show, though many are nervous about what the upcoming budget might bring.

Consumer confidence climbed slightly in October, according to the GfK Consumer Confidence Barometer. The biggest change was in people’s willingness to buy expensive items like TVs, furniture and kitchen appliances.

The overall confidence index rose by two points to -17, mainly the Major Purchase Index, which measures plans to buy big items like furniture and electronics went up by four points to -12. That’s a strong nine-point increase compared to October 2024.

Neil Bellamy from GfK noted that shoppers have learned to wait for sales. “After several years of high inflation, savvy consumers have adapted their purchasing strategies to make the most of their money when discounts are most attractive," he explained.

Black Friday falls on 28 November this year. It’s the UK’s biggest shopping day when retailers slash prices on everything from electronics to clothes and home goods. Many people now delay buying expensive items until these sale events to get better deals.

Budget cloud looms

There’s a cloud hanging over the shopping season. The chancellor will announce the budget on 26 November, just two days before Black Friday. This could affect how much people are willing to spend over the crucial shopping weekend.

Consumer confidence has struggled throughout 2025. Rising prices hit their highest level since January 2024 in August, and more people lost their jobs. However, when the Bank of England cut interest rates in August, it helped people feel slightly better about their finances.

Despite these worries, UK shoppers still have decent spending power compared to other European countries. Britons have €30,486 per person available to spend and save, making the UK sixth in Europe—50 per cent above the European average. Areas around London have the highest spending power, with Windsor and Maidenhead topping the list at €45,331 per person.

People are also being careful with money. Savings confidence jumped 7 points to +29 in October, showing many families are putting money aside while they wait to see what happens with the economy.