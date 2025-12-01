Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK shoppers stay away from high streets on Black Friday

Weak consumer spending raises fears of sluggish economic growth in 2026 as business confidence hits near-record lows

Black Friday

KPMG suggested that cash-strapped households would continue to be cautious as unemployment rises to 5.2 per cent

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseDec 01, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • High street footfall down 7.2 per cent compared to Black Friday last year amid cost of living pressures.
  • KPMG predicts subdued 1 per cent GDP growth for 2026 as households remain cautious.
  • Business confidence near record lows with hospitality sector warning of "extinction event".
UK shoppers held back from visiting high streets over Black Friday, with footfall data revealing growing concerns about weak consumer spending that could hamper economic growth in 2026.

Visitors to all UK shopping destinations fell 2 per cent on Friday and 7.2 per cent compared with the equivalent days last year, according to monitoring company MRI Software. Only locations near central London offices experienced increased visits.

Jenni Matthews from MRI told the Guardian "The cost of living squeeze appears to be weighing on overall activity." The lacklustre figures emerged as consultancy KPMG warned that soft consumer spending would hold back the economy over the next 12 months.

Despite most of the £26 bn tax-raising impact from chancellor Rachel Reeves's budget not being felt until later, KPMG suggested cash-strapped households would continue to be cautious as unemployment rises to 5.2 per cent.

KPMG's chief economist, Yael Selfin, pointed that "The outlook for growth in 2026 is subdued, reflecting the impact of a cooling labour market and weak household spending." She predicted GDP growth of just 1 per cent for 2026 and 1.4 per cent for 2027.

The gloomy outlook was reinforced by separate reports showing business confidence at near-record lows. The Confederation of British Industry's services sector survey revealed the fastest decline in optimism for three years, with companies citing rising costs and uncertainty about future demand.

Deepening business gloom

The Institute of Directors reported its economic confidence index at -73 before the budget, improving marginally to -72 afterwards.

The hospitality sector faces particular challenges from business rates changes. Paul Crossman, chair of the Campaign for Pubs, said members would be "expected to pay more, in many cases vastly more" once existing support ends in April.

Alex Reilley, head of the Loungers chain, warned "Most (hospitality) businesses will be looking at an increase of some description and for our pub sector it could quite easily be an extinction event."

The government has pledged billions in "transitional relief" to support businesses hit by rate increases, though analysts suggest this merely delays the impact.

budget 2025consumer spendingcost of living crisisretailersblack friday

Related News

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan
Business

Boohoo blocks Mike Ashley from vote on £150m bonus plan

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates
Business

Sri Lanka banks on IMF cash as car imports top estimates

Mohsin Issa
Business

Asda sells 24 stores for £568m to tackle mounting debt pile

JLR
Business

JLR resumes UK production after cyberattack halts plants for weeks

More For You

ArcelorMittal

The logo of ArcelorMittal at the entrance of their Dunkirk site in Grande-Synthe, northern France. (Photo: Getty Images)

French lawmakers back move to nationalise ArcelorMittal France

FRANCE'' lower house of parliament voted late Thursday to nationalise ArcelorMittal France, the country's largest steelmaker, despite opposition from the government and an expected rejection in the Senate.

The proposal was put forward by far-left parties in the National Assembly to counter ArcelorMittal's plans to cut jobs. The company announced cost-cutting measures in Europe this year that are expected to lead to around 270 job losses in France.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us