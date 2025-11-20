Skip to content
'UK prepared to respond after Russian vessel directs lasers at RAF pilots'

John Healey

Defence secretary John Healey delivers a speech on how the UK's defence industry is delivering growth and national renewal across the UK, at No 9 Downing Street in central London. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 20, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
DEFENCE SECRETARY John Healey said on Wednesday that Britain has "military options" ready if the Russian vessel Yantar becomes a threat after it directed lasers at RAF pilots monitoring it.

The Royal Navy and Royal Air Force regularly track vessels assessed as potential security risks, and missions involving Russian ships and submarines have increased since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Healey said the use of lasers against RAF pilots was "deeply dangerous" and that the response would depend on Yantar’s next actions.

"We have military options ready should the Yantar change course," Healey said.

The Russian embassy in London, responding to what it called "endless accusations", said: "Our country's actions do not affect the interests of the United Kingdom and are not aimed at undermining its security.

"We are not interested in British underwater communications," it said, urging "the British side to refrain from destructive steps that exacerbate the crisis phenomena on the European continent."

Healey said the Yantar, which is built for intelligence gathering and mapping undersea cables, is currently north of Scotland on the edge of British waters.

He said: "This is the first time we've had this action from Yantar directed against the British RAF. We take it extremely seriously."

"I have changed the navy's rules of engagement so that we can follow more closely, monitor more closely, the activities of the Yantar when it's in our wider waters."

(With inputs from agencies)

More For You

Lancashire Health Warning

Dr. Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health, Lancashire County Council

Via LDRS

Lancashire warned health pressures ‘not sustainable’ without stronger prevention plan

Paul Faulkner

Highlights

  • Lancashire’s public health chief says rising demand on services cannot continue.
  • New prevention strategy aims to involve entire public sector and local communities.
  • Funding concerns raised as council explores co-investment and partnerships.
Lancashire’s public sector will struggle to cope with rising demand unless more is done to prevent people from falling ill in the first place, the county’s public health director has warned.
Dr. Sakthi Karunanithi told Lancashire County Council’s health and adult services scrutiny committee that poor health levels were placing “not sustainable” pressure on local services, prompting the authority to begin work on a new illness prevention strategy.

The plan, still in its early stages, aims to widen responsibility for preventing ill health beyond the public health department and make it a shared priority across the county council and the wider public sector.

Dr. Karunanithi said the approach must also be a “partnership” with society, supporting people to make healthier choices around smoking, alcohol use, weight and physical activity. He pointed that improving our health is greater than improving the NHS.

Keep ReadingShow less
