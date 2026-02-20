UK property auction sales jump 53 per cent in January as demand strengthens

Residential auction sales rose sharply year-on-year in January.

Total funds raised climbed to nearly £270 million.

Auctions increasingly seen as a mainstream selling route.

UK property auction sales saw a sharp rise in January, with residential transactions climbing strongly compared with the same period a year earlier, according to new data from the Essential Information Group. The figures point to growing activity in the UK property auction market, with both volumes and values moving higher at the start of 2026.

A total of 1,462 homes were sold at auction in January from more than 2,000 properties offered, marking a 47.3 per cent increase in volume compared with January 2025. Overall residential sales were up 53 per cent year-on-year, while the success rate improved to 67.6 per cent.

Total funds raised reached £269.7 million, up 56.7 per cent from a year earlier. David Sandeman, managing director at Essential Information Group, reportedly said that the figures suggest the market entered 2026 with solid momentum, with rising supply being met by sustained demand — particularly for residential properties — while commercial buyers remain more cautious.

Sandeman added that the auction sector appears well placed to build on the record levels seen in 2025, with both volumes and values continuing to trend upwards.

Auctions move into the mainstream

Industry figures suggest auctions are increasingly being used as a preferred method of sale rather than a last resort. Stuart Collar-Brown, president of NAVA Propertymark, as quoted in a news report, that more sellers are turning to auctions for time-certain transactions.

He pointed to situations such as relocating abroad, school placement timelines or urgent moves as reasons sellers may choose the auction route. Collar-Brown reportedly said buyers and sellers are becoming more comfortable with auctions because of the transparency and clear timelines they offer compared with traditional private treaty sales, which can sometimes face delays or fall through.

The January performance follows what the Essential Information Group described as a record year for property auctions in 2025, although detailed annual comparisons were not provided.