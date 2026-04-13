What is the law proposed by Starmer on EU rules?

THE UK government is planning a law that would allow it to adopt European Union single market rules through secondary legislation, without a full parliamentary vote in each case.

The bill aims to align the UK with new European regulations, including food standards. It comes as the UK and EU negotiate deals, including one on food safety and standards for animal and plant health.

The legislation is expected to introduce “dynamic alignment” in areas where deals are agreed. This means that when Brussels approves a new rule, MPs would have limited opportunities to scrutinise it, as changes would be made using secondary legislation, which usually cannot be amended and is often approved without a vote.

A Labour source told the BBC: "It will lower costs for businesses and get rid of the Brexit paperwork tax that adds to the cost of the weekly shop."

A government spokesperson said: "The bill will go through Parliament in the normal way. Any new treaties or deals with the EU will also face parliamentary scrutiny, and Parliament will have a role in approving new EU laws required under those deals via secondary legislation."

"This will allow us to deliver a 'food & drink' trade deal worth £5.1bn a year, backing British jobs and slashing costly red tape for our farmers, producers and businesses."

Labour has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union, but the law could allow the UK to adopt some EU regulations under agreements.

"We're making a sovereign choice to agree deals to reduce trade barriers - where Parliament gets to have a say," a Labour source said.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said Parliament would be "reduced to a spectator while Brussels sets the terms".

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said his party would oppose the legislation "every step of the way", calling it "a backdoor attempt to drag Britain back under European Union control".

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson told the BBC's Westminster Hour: "We need a closer relationship with Europe, but we also need parliamentary democracy."

A UK-EU summit is expected later this year. prime minister Keir Starmer said it "will not just ratify existing commitments made at last year's summit" but would be "more ambitious".