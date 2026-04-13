Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

What is the law proposed by Starmer on EU rules?

The bill aims to align the UK with new European regulations, including food standards. It comes as the UK and EU negotiate deals, including one on food safety and standards for animal and plant health.

Starmer

The bill aims to align the UK with new European regulations, including food standards.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 13, 2026
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE UK government is planning a law that would allow it to adopt European Union single market rules through secondary legislation, without a full parliamentary vote in each case.

The bill aims to align the UK with new European regulations, including food standards. It comes as the UK and EU negotiate deals, including one on food safety and standards for animal and plant health.

The legislation is expected to introduce “dynamic alignment” in areas where deals are agreed. This means that when Brussels approves a new rule, MPs would have limited opportunities to scrutinise it, as changes would be made using secondary legislation, which usually cannot be amended and is often approved without a vote.

A Labour source told the BBC: "It will lower costs for businesses and get rid of the Brexit paperwork tax that adds to the cost of the weekly shop."

A government spokesperson said: "The bill will go through Parliament in the normal way. Any new treaties or deals with the EU will also face parliamentary scrutiny, and Parliament will have a role in approving new EU laws required under those deals via secondary legislation."

"This will allow us to deliver a 'food & drink' trade deal worth £5.1bn a year, backing British jobs and slashing costly red tape for our farmers, producers and businesses."

Labour has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union, but the law could allow the UK to adopt some EU regulations under agreements.

"We're making a sovereign choice to agree deals to reduce trade barriers - where Parliament gets to have a say," a Labour source said.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said Parliament would be "reduced to a spectator while Brussels sets the terms".

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said his party would oppose the legislation "every step of the way", calling it "a backdoor attempt to drag Britain back under European Union control".

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson told the BBC's Westminster Hour: "We need a closer relationship with Europe, but we also need parliamentary democracy."

A UK-EU summit is expected later this year. prime minister Keir Starmer said it "will not just ratify existing commitments made at last year's summit" but would be "more ambitious".

brexiteu ruleskeir starmertrade policyuk politics

Related News

amol-rajan-india
News

Amol Rajan considers moving to India as Britain faces 'big, big problems'

trump-starmer-nato
News

Walking away from NATO harms America too, Starmer tells Trump

us-iran-peace-talks
News

US, Iran leaders meet in Islamabad for peace talks to end war

More For You

NHS

NHS ranks among worst for treatable deaths despite £242 billion spending

Getty Images

NHS ranks among worst for treatable deaths despite £242 billion spending

  • UK ranks among worst for treatable mortality, ahead of only US in global analysis.
  • NHS spending has reached £242 billion, but infrastructure gaps persist.
  • Shortage of scanners, beds and delays in care continue to affect outcomes.

The NHS is facing renewed scrutiny after a major international analysis suggested that UK patient survival rates remain among the weakest in developed healthcare systems, despite record levels of spending.

The report, led by the Institute for Public Policy Research, found that the UK ranks near the bottom among 22 countries for treatable mortality, a measure of deaths that could potentially be avoided with timely and effective care. Only the US performed worse.

Keep ReadingShow less