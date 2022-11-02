Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

UK music industry set to adopt industry-wide anti-racism code of conduct from spring 2023

The code results from a 2021 BLIM report which found 63% of Black music creators had experienced racism in the UK music industry.

Photo credit: iStock

By: Mohnish Singh

Campaign group Black Lives in Music (BLIM) has created an industry-wide code of conduct that is designed to raise standards and eliminate racism in the music industry in the U.K.

Endorsed by the country’s Independent Standards Authority, the code will be implemented in spring 2023. It basically aims to tackle issues around pay, inclusion, and safety for Black, Asian, and ethnically diverse members of the sector.

BLIM CEO Charisse Beaumont announced the code during a parliamentary inquiry into misogyny in the music industry. She said the code is being launched with the aim of raising standards and tackling discrimination. It will cover issues such as discriminatory behaviour, micro-aggressions, support mechanisms for staff, mandatory anti-racism training, equal pay and contracts, career progression, and achieving proportionate representation in the artist, technical, and production communities.

“The code will have the power to investigate the most serious and complex cases of bullying and harassment. It will have legal expertise behind it as well. There are pockets of support, but if you are looking for help, where do you go? That’s why it’s really important to have that overarching, strong messaging of consequence, of protection. That you do not have to fear retaliation. And I think that can be found with the ISA,” Beaumont said.

The code results from a 2021 BLIM report which found 63% of Black music creators had experienced racism in the UK music industry. The percentage was higher for Black music professionals, at 73%.

Of the 1,718 performers, creatives, and staff surveyed, all reported experiences of harassment, bullying, microaggressions, and racist language in the workplace.

36% of the professionals surveyed said this had contributed to a decline in mental well-being.

“The music industry has a hole in terms of what Black artists are chosen and what investments are made; the same type of music is being put out by Black people when in reality we do every kind of music,” said Beaumont.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Fans ask Akshay Kumar ‘are you really 55?’ as the actor kickstarts his morning with…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan shares birthday selfie with fans outside Mannat; expresses gratitude
Entertainment
My cinema an aspirational take on my real-life experiences, says Sooraj Barjatya
Entertainment
Some netizens want to boycott Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: ‘SRK called India intolerant’
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut links failure of Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha to his ‘intolerant India’ remark:…
Entertainment
Hail the King: Karan Johar pours his heart out on Shah Rukh’s 57th birthday
Entertainment
Pathaan is not just a film, it is an emotion: Director Siddharth Anand
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bhardwaj to discuss possible…
MUSIC
Tanishk Bagchi: I had started from scratch when I came to Mumbai
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan shares why he takes his shoes off before greeting fans outside…
Entertainment
‘Quirky crazy nutty human being,’ says Hrithik Roshan as he wishes girlfriend Saba…
Hollywood News
Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It to open Saudi Arabia’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW