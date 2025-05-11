Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

UK to limit skilled visas and push local worker training

The policy will form part of a white paper to be published on Monday, which will outline how the Labour government plans to reduce immigration.

Starmer-Getty

Starmer is facing pressure to bring down net migration, following the strong performance of Reform, which campaigned on an anti-immigration platform in recent local elections.(Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 11, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

The UK government has announced plans to restrict skilled worker visas to graduate-level jobs and require businesses to train more local workers. The move is aimed at ending what it calls a "failed free market experiment" in mass immigration.

The policy will form part of a white paper to be published on Monday, which will outline how the Labour government plans to reduce immigration.

Under the new proposals, visas for lower-skilled roles will only be issued in sectors that are critical to the UK’s industrial strategy. In return, employers will be expected to invest more in training British workers.

Prime minister Keir Starmer is facing pressure to bring down net migration, following the strong performance of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, which campaigned on an anti-immigration platform in recent local elections.

Legal migration was one of the main issues that led to the vote to leave the European Union in 2016, with concerns about the free movement of workers across EU member states.

After leaving the EU in 2020, the Conservative government expanded the list of eligible skilled jobs to include roles such as yoga teachers, dog walkers, and DJs.

“We inherited a failed immigration system where the previous government replaced free movement with a free market experiment,” said British interior minister Yvette Cooper. “We are taking decisive action to restore control and order to the immigration system.”

Following the post-Brexit visa changes, the number of EU migrants to the UK fell. However, overall immigration increased due to new work visa rules and arrivals from Ukraine and Hong Kong under special schemes.

Net migration reached a record 906,000 in the year to June 2023. This was a sharp rise compared to 2019, when 184,000 people arrived while the UK was still in the EU.

brexit immigrationkeir starmerlabour governmentlocal worker trainingnet migrationpost-brexit rulesreform ukskilled visasskilled worker visasuk governmentuk immigrationuk immigration policyvisa policywhite paperyvette cooper

Related News

Sheikh-Hasina-Getty
Asia

Bangladesh bans Awami League activities during tribunal trial

ipl trophy
Cricket

IPL officials in talks over possible restart after ceasefire: Reports

ceasefire-kashmir-reuters
Editorial

Ceasefire holds between India and Pakistan after days of fighting

Top 10 with Talal Qureshi
Top lists

Top 10 with Talal Qureshi

More For You

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana investigated over alleged attack

Axel Rudakubana (Photo: Merseyside Police)

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana investigated over alleged attack

POLICE are investigating an alleged attack on a prison officer by Axel Rudakubana, who is serving a life sentence for killing three girls in Southport last year.

The incident took place last Thursday (8) at HMP Belmarsh in London. It is understood that the officer had boiling water thrown over them. According to the Ministry of Justice, the officer was taken to hospital as a precaution and discharged the same day.

Keep ReadingShow less
english uk

Currently, the requirement is equivalent to a GCSE-level qualification in English as a foreign language.

iStock

Migrants will need higher standard of English to stay in UK: Report

MIGRANTS coming to the UK will be required to meet a higher standard of English as part of Labour’s planned immigration reforms, according to a report.

A white paper expected next week will outline that those applying for a UK work visa must show a more advanced level of English, with the aim of improving integration and reducing net migration, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
LNWH Charity

The suite is being funded entirely through charitable donations

London North West Healthcare Charity

LNWH Charity launches appeal to fund bereavement suite for parents

London North West Healthcare Charity has launched a fundraising appeal to create a dedicated bereavement suite at Northwick Park Hospital to support parents who have lost a baby.

Named the Myrtle Suite, the facility will be a private, self-contained area within the labour ward, offering grieving families space and privacy during an immensely difficult time. The suite will include a family room, kitchenette, double bedroom and ensuite bathroom, allowing parents to spend time with their baby in a peaceful and comfortable environment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kannada Balaga UK celebrates Ugadi in Sheffield

Participants during Ugadi 2025 celebrations

Kannada Balaga UK celebrates Ugadi in Sheffield

A traditional Indian New Year celebration brought hundreds of UK-based Kannadigas together last weekend as Kannada Balaga UK marked Ugadi 2025 with a day-long cultural festival.

The charity, registered in the UK since 1983, held its annual Ugadi celebration last Saturday (3) at Sheffield's historic Cutlers Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer Trump

Starmer and Donald Trump have announced a new UK-US trade agreement cutting tariffs on key British exports.

Getty Images

Starmer, Trump announce UK-US trade agreement

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and US president Donald Trump on Thursday announced a trade agreement that reduces tariffs on British exports, including cars and steel.

The deal, reached after several weeks of talks, lowers levies on UK car exports from 27.5 per cent to 10 per cent and lifts tariffs on British steel and aluminium. The UK government said the move would save Jaguar Land Rover hundreds of millions of pounds a year, with the reduction applying to a quota of 100,000 cars — close to Britain’s total exports last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc