Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

UK becomes key hurdle for Paramount's £81 billion Warner Bros. Discovery takeover

Britain is considering a public interest review even as the proposed media merger wins approvals in several major markets

Warner Bros

The UK is weighing whether to intervene in Paramount's proposed takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery

Getty Images
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJun 30, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

See Full Bio
Follow:
  • The UK government is considering intervening in Paramount Skydance's proposed £81 billion ($110 billion) takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery.
  • Ministers want to assess the deal's impact on media plurality, news diversity and streaming services.
  • Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have until July 6 to respond before a decision is made.

The Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger has cleared several major regulatory hurdles around the world, but the proposed £81 billion ($110 billion) deal is now facing fresh scrutiny in the UK. The British government is considering intervening on public interest grounds, raising the possibility of further delays to one of the largest media transactions in recent years.

The potential intervention centres on concerns over media plurality, news diversity and the future of television and streaming services available to UK audiences. If ministers decide to proceed, the transaction could face a more detailed investigation despite already receiving approvals in markets including the US, China, Australia, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia.

Why Britain is taking a closer look

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said her department had informed both companies that she is minded to intervene after reviewing independent research and holding discussions with the parties.

According to her statement to Parliament, the government wants to ensure the merger does not reduce the diversity of voices in the UK's media landscape or narrow consumer choice across both traditional broadcasting and streaming platforms. She also indicated that existing public interest rules may need updating to better reflect the growing importance of video-on-demand and streaming services.

The companies have been asked to submit written representations by July 6, after which Nandy will decide whether to issue a formal Public Interest Intervention Notice. If that happens, both Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority would conduct separate reviews before ministers reach a final decision.

What is at stake?

The merger would combine a broad portfolio of media assets serving UK audiences, including Channel 5, CNN International, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Paramount+ and HBO Max.

While streaming platforms themselves are not currently covered under existing media plurality rules, Nandy reportedly said the government is prepared to introduce secondary legislation if necessary to ensure the regulations reflect modern viewing habits.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority is already conducting its own review of the transaction and is expected to decide by August 7 whether a more detailed competition investigation is required.

A prolonged review could also have financial consequences. Under the merger agreement, Paramount has agreed to pay Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders a "ticking fee" of about £480 million ($650 million) for every quarter the transaction remains incomplete after September 30, demonstrating the companies' confidence that regulatory approvals would be secured quickly.

Paramount said it remains confident the deal does not raise concerns over media plurality and expects the transaction to proceed within its planned timetable. Warner Bros. Discovery had not publicly responded at the time of reporting.

Should the UK launch a full investigation, it would become the most significant remaining regulatory hurdle for the global media deal, with the companies potentially required to offer remedies such as asset sales or commitments to safeguard editorial independence before receiving final approval.

paramount skydancestreaming servicesuk governmentwarner bros discoveryparamount deal
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

Harriet-Sharmini-Smithers
Entertainment

Harriet Sharmini Smithers: Sophia Duleep Singh's struggle for equality still resonates

​Mohsin and Zuber Issa, founders of EG Group and Former Asda Owners
Business

Issa brothers’ EG Group files for $1bn US IPO: report

walmart-flipkart-ipo
Business

Flipkart and Amazon step up quick commerce race in India

Lakshmi-mittal-steel
Featured

Lakshmi Mittal: India to play China-like role in steel demand surge

More For You

'Obsession' turns a tiny budget into a £271 million phenomenon as it arrives on streaming

A modestly budgeted horror film has become one of 2026's biggest box office success stories

Getty Images

'Obsession' turns a tiny budget into a £271 million phenomenon as it arrives on streaming

Highlights

  • Obsession has crossed £271 million at the global box office despite being made for around £548,000.
  • The horror thriller is now available to buy or rent on premium video on demand while continuing its cinema run.
  • Director Curry Barker is already working on his next film, which will include an Obsession Easter egg.

A modestly budgeted horror film has become one of 2026's biggest box office success stories, with Obsession now arriving on streaming after earning more than £271 million worldwide.

Written and directed by Curry Barker, the film has defied expectations since its theatrical release, transforming a production budget of about £548,000 into a global box office phenomenon while continuing to attract cinema audiences.

Keep ReadingShow less