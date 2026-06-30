'Obsession' turns a tiny budget into a £271 million phenomenon as it arrives on streaming

Highlights

Obsession has crossed £271 million at the global box office despite being made for around £548,000.

The horror thriller is now available to buy or rent on premium video on demand while continuing its cinema run.

Director Curry Barker is already working on his next film, which will include an Obsession Easter egg.

A modestly budgeted horror film has become one of 2026's biggest box office success stories, with Obsession now arriving on streaming after earning more than £271 million worldwide.

Written and directed by Curry Barker, the film has defied expectations since its theatrical release, transforming a production budget of about £548,000 into a global box office phenomenon while continuing to attract cinema audiences.

From festival acquisition to global success

Obsession premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where Focus Features acquired worldwide rights in a deal reportedly worth around £11 million.

Since opening in cinemas in May, the R-rated thriller has generated more than £171 million in North America, alongside £100 million from international markets.

What is Obsession about?

The film stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a music shop employee who longs for his colleague Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, to return his feelings.

After making a wish using a mystical item called a "One Wish Willow", Bear gets more than he bargained for as Nikki's affection turns into a dangerous obsession with deadly consequences.

Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter also feature in the cast.

From 30 June, Obsession is available on premium video on demand through platforms including Prime Video, Fandango at Home and YouTube Movies & TV.

The film can be purchased for about £18 or rented for around £15 for a 48-hour viewing period.

Director already planning what's next

While Obsession continues its remarkable theatrical run, Barker has moved into post-production on his next project, Anything but Ghosts.

Although the supernatural comedy is not connected to Obsession, Navarrette has revealed that fans can look out for an Easter egg referencing her character, Nikki, in the upcoming film.